VIDEO: Boarded up Langley house site of Monday afternoon fire call

Township firefighters and police went to the fire at 71B Avenue and 206th Street

Langley Township Fire Department members were dispatched to a house fire in Willoughby Monday afternoon.

The fire was at 71B Avenue and 206th Street.

The call came in at 2:39 p.m. on March 21, and five units responded.

“Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and quickly knocked it down,” said assistant fire chief Dale Steeple.

The house was boarded up with the gas and power turned off.

206th Street was closed off to traffic by police while firefighters mopped up.

