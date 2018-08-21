Dave Collie checks his phone for messages as he co-ordinates donated relief supplies heading to the Burns Lake and Fraser Lake wildfire areas. The 53-foot trailer leaves Chilliwack Thursday morning. (Greg Knill/ The Progress)

VIDEO: Call goes out for B.C. wildfire relief supplies

Chilliwack volunteers hope to load a 53-foot trailer with practical donations before heading into the firezone

Chilliwack residents have a couple more days to offer some tangible support to residents fleeing wildfires in Northern B.C., and help the people fighting them.

Dave Collie has parked a 53-foot trailer at the Canadian Tire parking lot with the goal of filling it with desperately needed supplies before heading into the fire zone Thursday morning.

Collie was born in Burns Lake and lived the first 18 years of his life in a region now threatened by one of the most aggressive wildfires in the province.

He knows people who are facing evacuation, or have already been forced out of their homes.

And he wants to help.

This week he tapped into social media in an appeal for support. He’s looking for a very specific list of items that he knows will be needed. Practical items like hoses and sprinklers for people trying to protect their properties from falling ash. Camping supplies and portable propane tanks for people already on the move. Baby supplies, toiletries, and even lip balm and eye drops for firefighters working in extreme conditions.

On Tuesday, Chilliwack residents were already answering the call. A slow stream of vehicles were bringing products often taken for granted, like can openers and toilet paper.

He’s even been contacted by a person in Abbotsford who is willing to donate dried pet food, but is afraid to make the drive to Chilliwack.

Volunteers will be accepting donations at the location just off Knight Road by the Canadian Tire garden centre until Wednesday. Volunteers are ready to help from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Read More: Fraser Valley fire departments form ‘strike teams’ to combat wildfires

Read More: Regional fire and police resources head up to B.C. wildfire fire zone

Read More: Smoky skies fill eastern Fraser Valley as Mount Hicks fire continues to burn

Previous story
Date rapist left victims with ‘long-lasting, emotional scars,’ judge says
Next story
Prime minister greeted by B.C. premier as cabinet retreat begins

Just Posted

Date rapist left victims with ‘long-lasting, emotional scars,’ judge says

Klifford Kenyon of Abbotsford sentenced to additional two years in prison

Fire in barn that housed therapy horses has been confirmed an arson

Abbotsford Police Department is now investigating and seeks witnesses

VIDEO: SUV crashes into Langley City tattoo shop

Police closed 203 Street and Fraser Highway on Tuesday morning

Trapped indoors: smoke from wildfires especially hard on Langley man with respiratory problems

Air quality warning issued for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

Driver reported in critical condition following crash in Aldergrove

White Rock man was not wearing seatbelt when he collided with two other vehicles, Langley RCMP said

Social media, digital photography allow millennials to flock to birdwatching

More young people are flocking to birdwatching than ever, aided by social media, digital photography

Prime minister greeted by B.C. premier as cabinet retreat begins

PM Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan meet in advance of federal cabinet meetings in Nanaimo

Are your kids anxious about going back to school?

BC Children’s Hospital offers tips to help your children be mindful and reduce stress

New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case

Meanwhile, appeal court dismisses Emily Blackmore’s appeal of guilty verdict

This trash heap in Vancouver could be yours for $3.9 million

Sitting atop 6,000 square feet, the home was built in 1912, later destroyed by fire

Team Canada’s next game postponed at Little League World Series

They’re back in action on Wednesday against Peurto Rico

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme

Said he and Trump arranged payment to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model to influence the election

Former Trump aide Paul Manafort found guilty of eight charges

A mistrial has been declared for the other 10 charges against him

Canada’s team chasing elusive gold medal at women’s baseball World Cup

Canada, ranked No. 2 behind Japan, opens play Wednesday against No. 10 Hong Kong

Most Read