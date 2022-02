Crews were called to a two-vehicle crash at the 232nd St. overpass in Langley on Wednesday morning, Feb. 9. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A two-vehicle crash at the 232nd St. Hwy. 1 overpass in Langley backed up traffic as far as 264th St. Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. and blocked off one lane of westbound traffic.

Crews were called to a two-vehicle crash at the 232nd St. overpass in Langley on Wednesday morning, Feb. 9. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Traffic remained congested after crews cleared the scene around 8:30 a.m.

No serious injuries were reported.

Aldergrovecar crashLangley