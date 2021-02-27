One car suffered extensive front end damage in a Saturday afternoon crash southbound on 200th Street near the 88th Avenue intersection (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Crash on 200th Street near 88th Avenue in Langley ties up traffic

One person sent to hospital, vehicle suffered extensive front-end damage

A crash on 200th Street near 88th Avenue in Langley sent one person to hospital Saturday afternoon, Feb. 27.

It happened around 2:30 p.m.

Langley RCMP reported one vehicle was heading westbound on 88th when the driver lost control, and the car jumped the divider and hit two other vehicles.

One vehicle involved in the crash suffered extensive front-end damage.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene.

The driver one vehicle was taken to hospital as a precaution, while the occupants of the other two were unhurt, police said.

Southbound traffic on 200th Street was limited to one lane.

car crashLangleyRCMPTraffic

