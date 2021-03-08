Some of the hundreds of pounds of trash removed by divers last month from Abbotsford’s Walmsley Lake.(Henry Wang photo)

VIDEO: Divers remove 462 pounds of trash from Abbotsford lake

Walmsley Lake dive uncovers several tires, hundreds of drink containers and a tent

A group of divers recently proved that Abbotsford lake lovers don’t do a great job of cleaning up after themselves.

Thankfully, the Divers for Cleaner Lakes and Oceans group helped make Abbotsford’s Walmsley Lake at Albert Dyck Park a whole lot cleaner last month.

Henry Wang, one of the founders of the group, shared on social media that divers removed 462 pounds of trash out of the lake. Wang and the divers were at the lake on Feb. 10 and 11.

Divers removed several bags of cans and bottles, 10 tires and a pop-up tent.

Wang and his group have been removing garbage from B.C. bodies of waters since 2013, and have removed thousands of pounds of trash in that time.

In 2021 alone the group has made stops at Rice Lake, Cultus Lake, Browning lake and Cat Lake.

For more information, visit cleanerlakes.com.

