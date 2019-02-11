VIDEO: Dramatic dashcam video shows semi truck roll-over in Abbotsford

Footage shows how a semi truck collided with a truck, then rolling onto Abbotsford road

Dramatic dash-cam footage posted on social media today shows the moment a semi-truck hit a pickup truck, then flipped, Sunday on Sumas Way in Abbotsford.

The video shows the semi and a pickup truck turning left colliding in the intersection of Sumas Way at Lonzo Road. The traffic light is yellow as the southbound semi enters the intersection, then swerves to avoid a truck turning left.

The semi loses control, then collides with a vehicle waiting in the left turn lane.

Const. Jody Thomas with the Abbotsford Police Department said a total of five vehicles were involved in the crash, and there were only minor injuries to the occupants.

She said one person was taken to hospital but has since been released.

Thomas said no further details are being released at this time, as police continue to investigate the collision.

The man whose camera caught the crash said he was extremely shaken by what he witnessed.

“I thought I was going to die,” he said.

He said he is physically OK, but is still recovering from the mental shock of the incident.

RELATED: Semi flips, blocks Sumas Way in Abbotsford

RELATED: B.C. government details regulations, changes in ICBC overhaul

Previous story
Langley schools closed for second day
Next story
Dogs allowed on White Rock Promenade during off-season

Just Posted

WATCH: Langley principal raps snow day song

School is now open, but Langley’s Kendra Simonetto rapped a snow day song during the closures.

VIDEO: SUV freed from Langley sinkhole

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Langley RCMP going after bad drivers on 16 Avenue

Running red lights is so common, some drivers are hesitant to enter intersections on green

No snow day today for Langley students

School district announces reopening

WATCH: Aldergrove principal records hilarious snow day parody for students

Principal Chris Wejr composed a special snow day parody to Michael Buble’s Home.

WATCH: Langley principal raps snow day song

School is now open, but Langley’s Kendra Simonetto rapped a snow day song during the closures.

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Six years after fatal crash, family frustrated with court delays

Eileen Kleinfelder, 67, of Chilliwack died in head-on crash in Abbotsford in 2012

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

VIDEO: White Rock family enters hot housing market with igloo

Snow home located off Marine Drive

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

Most Read