The scene of a large fire in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood on Sunday (March 24). (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

VIDEO: Dramatic fire destroys Surrey home

A freelancer at the scene said occupants made it out of the Fraser Heights house safely

A home in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood was gutted by a large fire Sunday night.

Footage from the scene shows massive flames shooting out the roof of the building as crews worked to contain the blaze.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 10100-block of 173rd Street.

“Crews had to fight the fire defensively due to the amount of fire when they arrived,” said a Black Press freelancer at the scene. “All occupants made it out OK and there is no word on a cause.”

The freelancer counted more than 20 firefighters at the scene of the second-alarm fire.

The Now-Leader has contacted Surrey Fire Service for more details.

More to come.

Previous story
New Coast Guard ship crashes into breakwater in Victoria
Next story
B.C. doctor fined $5,000 for accessing records of woman pregnant with his child

Just Posted

Backlog reduced at Langley adult day program

Wait list goes from months to weeks

Langley golfer Erin Lee wins major Pitt Meadows tournament

Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour (MJT) gets underway at Swan-e-Set Bay Resort

VIDEO: Langley Trappers lose to Wolf Pack in PJHL final

North Vancouver makes it four in a row

VIDEO: Vancouver fall to Seattle in Game 2 of the playoffs

Thunderbirds topple the Giants 4-1 in Langley, evening the Western Conference series one game each

VIDEO: Stolen Bentley seen driving wrong way in viral video has been recovered

Dash cam captured coupe nearly colliding with oncoming traffic

Mueller finds no Trump collusion, leaves obstruction open

But while Mueller fully ruled out criminal collusion, he was more circumspect on presidential obstruction of justice

Edmonton judge rules Omar Khadr’s sentence has expired

Eight-year sentence imposed in 2010 would have ended last October had Khadr remained in custody

5 to start your day

Trudeau boosts Tamara Taggart, a doctor accessed records of a woman pregnant with his baby, and more

VIDEO: Dramatic fire destroys Surrey home

A freelancer at the scene said occupants made it out of the Fraser Heights house safely

Woman wants Tofino to get a nude beach

“They may enjoy a surf and then walk around naked and just be free.”

Ice climbers scale Canada’s tallest waterfall on Vancouver Island

Ice climbers Chris Jensen, Will Gadd and Peter Hoang made history

New Coast Guard ship crashes into breakwater in Victoria

‘It is fairly unprecedented that it would happen’

Sparks fly as SUV speeds wrong way down Highway 1 trying to flee RCMP

Captured on video, the vehicle headed westbound against oncoming traffic before crashing

Fundraising campaign launched for man caught in SilverStar avalanche

In only two days, the GoFundMe surpassed its $15,000 goal

Most Read