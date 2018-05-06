VIDEO: Early Sunday rollover closes of Highway 1 on Langley-Surrey border

A mini van rolled over on Highway 1 near 192nd Street early Sunday morning.
The crash was in the eastbound lane, and a person was transported to hospital.
Two lanes were closed for several hours for the investigation.
Police investigate the single-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway that sent one to hospital.
