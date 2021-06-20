Friend Pam Johnson (R) showed up with baked treats at the last day of dancing at Lisa Drew’s (L) school of dance on Saturday, June 19. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Friend Pam Johnson (R) showed up with baked treats at the last day of dancing at Lisa Drew’s (L) school of dance on Saturday, June 19. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Final dances held at Lisa Dew’s dance school in Langley City

After 35 years, the school has been forced to close due to the bottom-line impact of the pandemic

On the last day of dancing at Lisa Dew’s Langley City school, dozens and dozens of current and former students dropped by to say goodbye in a drive-by farewell held Saturday, June 19.

Some took part in a series of “flash mob” dances staged throughout the day in the front parking lot of Lisa’s School of Dance and on the sidewalks facing the school along Industrial Avenue.

For the first performance, Dew was among the dancers put though their paces by her daughter Loni, who choreographed the show.

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster, to say the least,” Dew told the Langley Advance Times.

Heading into an “early retirement,” Dew said she plans to do some choreography “to keep my foot in it, so to speak” and was looking forward to having more time with her four young grandchildren.

After 35 years of teaching dance, Dew was forced to shut her studio down due to coronavirus restrictions that made practicing and performing all but impossible.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: A Langley dance studio will choreograph its exit

Among the visitors on Saturday was Langley City mayor Val van den Broek, who praised Dew.

“Lisa has inspired and encouraged numerous students over the years and will be greatly missed in our community,” van den Broek commented.

“I wish her and her family nothing but success and happiness with their future adventures.”

Janet Foss and her daughter Kathy showed up in the outfits created for school shows by Dew’s mother, Darlene Dew in the early days.

Friend Pam Johnson came by with some baked treats bearing the school name and logo

In an online message, Dew said she was thankful for “love and support from our community and our amazing dance families. I have made lifelong friends and have wonderful memories and experiences to look back on. I was an 18-year-old young woman with a dream. I succeeded in making my dreams come true and I would like to thank everyone who has been a part of the journey.”

READ ALSO: Lisa’s School of Dance closing after 35 years in Langley

Provincial COVID-19 restrictions imposed on the fitness and dance industry made it nearly impossible for the studio to conduct classes.

While the studio was able to access provincial subsidies to help keep afloat, it wasn’t enough.

“My entire adult life has revolved around the studio and the relationships built and nurtured there,” Dew said.

“I truly treasure the friendships I have made and maintained over the years. Just because the studio is closing, does not mean our friendships come to an end. I cannot wait for better non-COVID times when we can gather together and enjoy each other’s company again.”

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessCoronavirusLangley City

 

Kathy (L) and Janet Foss (R) showed up in the outfits from past school shows to say goodbye to Lisa Dew (centre), school founder, at a drive-by farewell bash on Saturday, June 19. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Kathy (L) and Janet Foss (R) showed up in the outfits from past school shows to say goodbye to Lisa Dew (centre), school founder, at a drive-by farewell bash on Saturday, June 19. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Whale’s survival needs fishers, regulators to innovate to avoid entanglements: film

Just Posted

Shortreed Elementary received $40,000 from the Indigo Love of Reading foundation to purchase new books. (Special to The Star)
VIDEO: Shortreed one of 30 Canadian schools aided by Indigo’s Love of Reading program

Aldergrove school received $40,000, which will be put towards new books for the library

Students staged a flash mob on the last day of dancing at Lisa’s School of Dance in Langley City on Saturday, June 19. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Final dances held at Lisa Dew’s dance school in Langley City

After 35 years, the school has been forced to close due to the bottom-line impact of the pandemic

Jessica Horst, a volunteer with the Bertrand Creek Enhancement Society, picked Scotch Broom at Jackman Wetlands on Wednesday night. (Lisa Dreves/Special to The Star)
Scotch broom removal a big task six years in the making at Jackman Wetlands

Volunteers filled a truck-full of invasive shrub growing rampant in Aldergrove park

Health and safety protocols for arriving international travellers are strict and don’t consider reasons for travel, says a letter writer. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley performer irked by ever-changing, inconsistent COVID rules

Letter writer feels she had not choice but to move to Mexico to ride out pandemic

A fawn separated from his mother by a well-meaning homeowner in Maple Ridge is a cautionary tale, say Conservation officers and staff at Langley’s Critter Care wildlife sanctuary. (Critter Care/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Maple Ridge fawn in Langley wildlife sanctuary after separation from mother

Wildlife officials say moving a fawn is not a good idea

Marco Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship during a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada to welcome 45,000 refugees this year, says immigration minister

Canada plans to increase persons admitted from 23,500 to 45,000 and expedite permanent residency applications

Vegas Golden Knights’ Nicolas Roy scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during overtime game 4 NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey semifinal action in Montreal, Sunday, June 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Roy tallies OT winner as Vegas beats Montreal 2-1 to even NHL semifinal at 2-2

Game 5 set for Tuesday in Las Vegas

FILE – Most lanes remain closed at the Peace Arch border crossing into the U.S. from Canada, where the shared border has been closed for nonessential travel in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. The restrictions at the border took effect March 21, while allowing trade and other travel deemed essential to continue. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Feds to issue update on border measures for fully vaccinated Canadians, permanent residents

Border with U.S. to remain closed to most until at least July 21

A portion of the George Road wildfire burns near Lytton, B.C. in this Friday, June 18, 2021 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, BC Wildfire Service *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Blaze near Lytton spread across steep terrain, says BC Wildfire Service

Fire began Wednesday and is suspected to be human-caused, but remains under investigation

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press Media files)
Burnaby RCMP look for witnesses in hit-and-run that left motorcyclist dead

Investigators believe that the suspect vehicle rear-ended the motorcycle before fleeing the scene

Blair Lebsack, owner of RGE RD restaurant, poses for a portrait in the dining room, in Edmonton, Friday, June 18, 2021. Canadian restaurants are having to find ways to deal with the rising cost of food. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canadian restaurateurs grapple with rising food costs, menu prices expected to rise

Restaurants are a low margin industry, so there’s not a lot of room to work in additional costs

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Fort St. John man arrested after allegedly inviting sexual touching from children

Two children reported the incident to a trusted adult right away

Barbara Violo, pharmacist and owner of The Junction Chemist Pharmacy, draws up a dose behind vials of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines on the counter, in Toronto, Friday, June 18, 2021. An independent vaccine tracker website founded by a University of Saskatchewan student says just over 20 per cent of eligible Canadians — those 12 years old and above — are now fully vaccinated. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
At least 20% of eligible Canadians fully vaccinated, 75% with one dose: data

Earlier projections for reopening at this milestone didn’t include Delta variant

Most Read