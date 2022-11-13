Eight Langley Township Fire Department vehicles responded to an Aldergrove house fire on 272nd Street near 16th Avenue late Saturday, Nov. 12. There were no reported injuries. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Eight Langley Township Fire Department vehicles responded to an Aldergrove house fire on 272nd Street near 16th Avenue late Saturday, Nov. 12. There were no reported injuries. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Fire displaces occupants of Aldergrove house

Saturday call draws major response by Langley Township Fire Department

An Aldergrove house fire drew a major response from the Langley Township Fire Department on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Crews were called to the house on 272nd Street near 16th Avenue shortly after 5 p.m.

Assistant Fire Chief Andy Hewitson said multiple calls came in to the 911 dispatch centre, which prompted the platoon captain to request a full tanker response to shuttle water to the incident.

First firefighters on the scene arrived to find flames and smoke showing from the rear of the house. The blaze had spread into the attic space.

Langley Township Fire Department responded to an Aldergrove house fire on 272nd Street near 16th Avenue late Saturday, Nov. 12. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township Fire Department responded to an Aldergrove house fire on 272nd Street near 16th Avenue late Saturday, Nov. 12. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Hewitson said the first attack team entered the rear of the home and knocked down the main body of fire, with the next in crews ensuring no remaining occupants were in the house before turning their attention to fully extinguishing the fire in the attic space.

“Everyone on scene did a great job following a well-thought-out incident action plan,” Hewitson remarked.

“One of the latest career recruits was on the initial attack team [and] teamed up with an experienced member, they were able to get ahead of the curve and contain the fire quickly.”

Twenty firefighters and eight fire vehicles were on scene. No injuries, either to the occupants or firefighters, were reported.

Langley Township Fire Department and RCMP responded to an Aldergrove house fire on 272nd Street near 16th Avenue late Saturday, Nov. 12. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township Fire Department and RCMP responded to an Aldergrove house fire on 272nd Street near 16th Avenue late Saturday, Nov. 12. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Emergency Support Services (ESS) were called in to assist occupants with finding short-term accommodations.

More photos can viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergrovefireLangley

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ex-nurse donates $3.8M for health unit in Downtown Eastside where she worked in 1950s

Just Posted

Sweden beat Czechia 5-4 at the U-17 World Hockey Championship being held at the Langley Events Centre. (Photo courtesy: Langley Events Centre)
Canada Red, Sweden win on day 7 of world U-17 hockey challenge

Vancouver Giants Ty Halaburda and Colton Langkow applied pressure to Cougars netminder Ty Young as the G-Men won won the first half of their two-game road weekend against Prince George Cougars at the CN Centre on Saturday, Nov. 12 5-4.(James Doyle/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A happy birthday for Vancouver Giants Honzek against Prince George Cougars

Canada Red took silver at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, falling 11-3 to the United States in the gold medal game on Saturday night, Nov. 12, at the Langley Events Centre. (Hockey Canada/Twitter)
Canada Red takes silver medal at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge

Eight Langley Township Fire Department vehicles responded to an Aldergrove house fire on 272nd Street near 16th Avenue late Saturday, Nov. 12. There were no reported injuries. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Fire displaces occupants of Aldergrove house