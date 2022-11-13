VIDEO: Fire displaces occupants of Aldergrove house

Eight Langley Township Fire Department vehicles responded to an Aldergrove house fire on 272nd Street near 16th Avenue late Saturday, Nov. 12. There were no reported injuries. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

An Aldergrove house fire drew a major response from the Langley Township Fire Department on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Crews were called to the house on 272nd Street near 16th Avenue shortly after 5 p.m.

Assistant Fire Chief Andy Hewitson said multiple calls came in to the 911 dispatch centre, which prompted the platoon captain to request a full tanker response to shuttle water to the incident.

First firefighters on the scene arrived to find flames and smoke showing from the rear of the house. The blaze had spread into the attic space.

Langley Township Fire Department responded to an Aldergrove house fire on 272nd Street near 16th Avenue late Saturday, Nov. 12. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Hewitson said the first attack team entered the rear of the home and knocked down the main body of fire, with the next in crews ensuring no remaining occupants were in the house before turning their attention to fully extinguishing the fire in the attic space.

“Everyone on scene did a great job following a well-thought-out incident action plan,” Hewitson remarked.

“One of the latest career recruits was on the initial attack team [and] teamed up with an experienced member, they were able to get ahead of the curve and contain the fire quickly.”

Twenty firefighters and eight fire vehicles were on scene. No injuries, either to the occupants or firefighters, were reported.

Langley Township Fire Department and RCMP responded to an Aldergrove house fire on 272nd Street near 16th Avenue late Saturday, Nov. 12. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Emergency Support Services (ESS) were called in to assist occupants with finding short-term accommodations.

More photos can viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

AldergrovefireLangley