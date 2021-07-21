VIDEO: Fire-gutted Langley condo site to see rebuilding work start in two months

Most of the debris has been cleared from the construction area

Heavy equipment is tearing down the remaining portion of the fire-damaged condo complex at 208th Street and 80th Avenue. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Reconstruction of the burned Alexander Square condos is tentatively scheduled to start this September, after months of work removing rubble and debris.

In the last week, crews have been tearing down the remaining portion of the northern section of the condo building.

Although the northern section was largely destroyed by the fire, the southern portion, connected by a low atrium, survived with only minor water damage, which is being repaired, according to John Rempel, the principal of developer RDG Management.

Removal of rubble and debris is close to completion. For months, crews have been clearing away the debris, including burned and soaked wood, the concrete from the elevator shafts, which were demolished, and multiple pieces of large construction equipment that were left ruined.

“The construction team and various specialists have continued working to ensure any remaining underground water has been pumped out, as well ensuring the proper removal of all the debris,” Rempel said. “All of these milestones have informed and confirmed the viability of certain aspects of the rebuild process.”

Teams expect to start re-framing the building again in September, and completion of the total project is now expected by early 2023.

The developer promised the building would be reconstructed shortly after the April 19 blaze.

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been released.

The condos were under construction when it broke out, and it was one of the largest fires Township crews had ever fought. An excavator had to be used to cut a fire break between two buildings.

Dozens of firefighters worked for days to completely extinguish the blaze. Ash and cinders showered nearby neighbourhoods and pieces of debris were found more than a mile away.

The fire knocked out power to 4,000 customers and caused a two-day closure of Willoughby Elementary, across the street.

