Firefighters unload hoses at the scene of a stubborn fire deep in the woods behind McLeod Athletic Park Tuesday morning. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Langley Township firefighters were called to a fire deep in the woods behind McLeod Athletic Park early Tuesday morning.

A post shared by Langley Times Newspaper (@langleytimes) on Aug 7, 2018 at 8:26am PDT

At least four fire vehicles and at least a dozen firefighters were at the scene.

Hoses were run in behind the baseball field used by the Langley Blaze team.

The blaze cast a pall of smoke over the area until firefighters were able to get water on the site.

More to come.



dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter