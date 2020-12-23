VIDEO: Firefighters battle blaze at boarded up Willoughby home

Township of Langley firefighters reported to a house fire in the 20500 block on 78th Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) Township of Langley firefighters reported to a house fire in the 20500 block on 78th Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) Township of Langley firefighters reported to a house fire in the 20500 block on 78th Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) Township of Langley firefighters reported to a house fire in the 20500 block on 78th Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) Township of Langley firefighters reported to a house fire in the 20500 block on 78th Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) Township of Langley firefighters reported to a house fire in the 20500 block on 78th Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) Township of Langley firefighters reported to a house fire in the 20500 block on 78th Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) Township of Langley firefighters reported to a house fire in the 20500 block on 78th Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Township of Langley firefighters responded to multiple reports of a house fire in the Willoughby neighbourhood on Tuesday night.

Crews arrived to a home in the 20500-block of 78th Ave to find smoke and flames coming through the roof of an abandoned large two-storey home, according to a witness on scene.

“The house is located in an area under development and was boarded up,” the witness described. “Crews used an aerial ladder to put water into the attic area where the fire was seated.”

There was no one in the home at the time of the fire, but there was evidence that it had been “breached,” according to Dale Steeple, assistant fire chief with the Township.

Steeple confirmed there was no power to the home at the time of the fire.

The fire was upgraded to a second-alarm and required 25 firefighters and six trucks to respond.

Crews were on scene until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

“The guys did a good job with the knock down [of the fire],” Steeple praised.

Investigators are scheduled to attend the scene today (Wednesday) to determine the cause.

No injuries were reported.

