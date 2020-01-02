VIDEO: Footage of brazen TV theft in Victoria-area parking lot goes viral

Video shared hundreds of times on social media

A woman’s footage of an apparent TV theft in Langford has been shared hundreds of times on social media.

Shannon Burnside shared a post on New Year’s Eve around 4:30 p.m. of a black SUV with a stolen TV hanging out of the back passenger’s side door. A man can be seen running alongside the car and jumping in before the driver speeds off, narrowly missing stopped vehicles.

READ ALSO: Brazen theft caught on tape in Victoria bicycle store

“These guys just stole this TV from Superstore,” Burnside wrote.

West Shore RCMP say they received a report of a stolen TV from the Langford Superstore and the incident remains under investigation. Management at Superstore declined for comment.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s South Coast should prepare for power outage ahead of storm: BC Hydro
Next story
WEATHER: Special statement issued for Langley as storm approaches

Just Posted

WEATHER: Special statement issued for Langley as storm approaches

A strong Pacific storm will impact regions on Thursday afternoon and Friday

VIDEO: Giants three-game streak ends on Langley ice New Year’s Day

Vancouver’s major junior hockey team didn’t start the year the way they wanted, falling to Royals 1-0

VIDEO: Hundreds gathered during annual polar bear plunge in Fort Langley

Across town, about 250 people participated in the Polar Bear Plunge in Aldergrove

Giants first game of the new year gets underway at 2 p.m. in Langley

Vancouver’s major junior hockey team preparing to battle Victoria Royals at Langley Events Centre

SPORTS BRIEFS: Langley medals at ‘Angels’ tournament, U18 curling at George Preston and TWU beats UCLA at volleyball

Local interest stories

VIDEO: Footage of brazen TV theft in Victoria-area parking lot goes viral

Video shared hundreds of times on social media

B.C.’s South Coast should prepare for power outage ahead of storm: BC Hydro

Heavy rain and wind is expected to hit the region

Off-duty Victoria police officers help stop sexual assault in Hawaii

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

Much of B.C. hit with snow as 2020 begins

Snow warnings and weather statements issued for many parts of B.C.

Opposition Conservatives head into 2020 with fights ahead on three fronts

A new year is a chance for the party to work on its vision moving forward

Early-morning assault leads to Surrey’s first homicide of 2020

Police say one person is in custody

Skier found after disappearing at Red Mountain resort near Rossland

Tracks found Monday, but poor conditions hampered search for Mark Anthony Gayowski

B.C.’s first baby of 2020 arrives in New Westminster

Girl was born at 12:01 a.m. at Royal Columbian Hospital

Order granted vs. opponents of Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

B.C. Supreme Court grants interlocutory order following protests by Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Most Read