VIDEO: Foundry Langley throws a party to say thank you to the community

Kwantlen First Nation artist, Elinor Atkins, with her brother Noah Atkins, designed the mural, "Coming Together, A Community and Kwantlen Art Mural," that was painted by members of the community. It was officially unveiled Saturday at the new Foundry health and wellness facility on Saturday, when it hosted a community opening. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Foundry, the new health and wellness facility for young people, threw a party for the community on Saturday, Sept. 24, at its Langley City location.

There were games, music, free hot dogs and fresh-made bannock, and an opportunity to tour the just-opened offices on Eastleigh Crescent near Glover Road.

While there had been an official opening with dignitaries present earlier in the year, this event was a way of saying thank you to the community for its support, explained Kristin Coyne, manager of Foundry and Clinical Services with Encompass Support Services Society, the operating organization for Foundry Langley.

“It was a community effort and we’re so grateful,” Coyne told the Langley Advance Times.

Some community partners were present for the event, including the Vancouver Giants, Fraser Valley Bandits, Coast Capital Savings, Royal Bank of Canada and the Township of Langley Fire Fighters Charities, who showed up with a cheque for $30,000.

International Association of Fire Fighters Local 4550, the union representing Township firefighters, showed up at the community opening of the Foundry health and wellness facility on Saturday, Sept. 24, with a cheque for $30,000. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

It was also the official unveiling of the mural, “Coming Together, A Community and Kwantlen Art Mural,” designed by Kwantlen First Nation artists and siblings, Elinor Atkins and Noah Atkins, and painted by members of the community.

Foundry Langley is an integrated health and wellness centre for youth ages 12 to 24 and their family members.

Coyne said the integrated services approach means Foundry can help those who may not be sure what sort of support they require.

“They can come here and we have mental health services [and] substance use services,” Coyne explained, adding more services are coming.

“Primary care is coming, so that will be physical and sexual health care as well as social services. We have peer support — youth with lived experience [who] can relate to youth through their shared experiences — as well as caregiver support for caregivers of young people.”

In addition to scheduled appointments, the centre offers drop-in services Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 2 to 7 p.m. There’s also access to laundry and shower facilities, and food, if needed.

Foundry Langley is located at 20616 Eastleigh Crescent, within walking distance from the City of Langley bus loop.

For more information, people can visit their website at www.foundrybc.ca/langley or phone 604-546-2700.

