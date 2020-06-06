VIDEO: Friday night car show a no go at Surrey/Langley border

Vintage cares were turned away at 2800 block of 192nd Street due to COVID-19 precautions

Surrey RCMP conducted “proactive traffic enforcement” at a site close to the Surrey Langley border where unofficial car shows have been held for the past two years.

Dozens of vehicles cruised to 2800 block of 192nd Street where a heavy RCMP informed them that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing measures, the car show could not occur.

Cpl. Joanie Sidhu, a spokesperson for the Surrey RCMP had said told the Langley Advance Times that some of the attendees have engaged in irresponsible and illegal driving behaviour in the past, which put the other attendees at risk.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP promise enforcement at unofficial show ‘n’ shines

Staff Sgt. Farlin confirmed RCMP assisted bylaw officers to block access to the parking lot and turn vehicles away on Friday evening.

He said Fraser Health had told the property manager that the event was in violation of COVID-19 restrictions the week before, which they agreed to follow.

No motor vehicle enforcement was called in or tickets issued.

People are discouraged from taking part in or attending the unofficial show on any upcoming Friday’s until further notice.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Car ShowsCoronavirusLangleySurrey