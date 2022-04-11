VIDEO: Froese not running for mayor again in Langley Township

He made the announcement official at Monday’s council meeting

Langley Township Mayor Jack Froese is retiring and will not run again in this fall’s municipal election. (Langley Advance Times files)

After three terms as mayor of Langley Township, Jack Froese announced that he will not run in this fall’s municipal election.

“I really enjoyed my 11 years as mayor of Langley,” Froese said. “It’s an awesome community.”

He thanked council and the Township staff for their work over the years he was mayor.

“It’s the residents that really make the job rewarding,” Froese said.

He isn’t leaving municipal office with plans to jump into another major job in the private or public sectors.

“I’m going to retire,” Froese said.

Plans for the immediate future including going fishing more, including off Pender Island, where he has family, and possibly helping out his grown children with the family business, J.D. Farms.

He’s also been involved with Aldergrove Rotary since long before he was mayor, and he plans to get more involved with fundraising events with the club again.

“I won’t be without things to do,” Froese told the Langley Advance Times.

Over the course of his time as mayor, Froese said he was proud of several major accomplishments by council, including opening the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.

“That’s huge,” he noted.

The difficult process of shepherding the Brookswood OCP into its new form took place under his mayoralty, as did about half the Willoughby neighbourhood plans, Froese noted.

The Township also revamped the way it does neighbourhood planning to include more public engagement, he noted.

On transit and transportation, the Township has worked with the province and TransLink on projects like the new 216th Street highway interchange, and widening Highway One as far as Aldergrove.

“SkyTrain is now coming to Langley, and 11 years ago, that wasn’t even in the picture,” Froese noted of the major changes over the last decade.

One aspect of politics is that Froese and his councils oversaw the completion of projects that were begun under previous mayors, and there are projects that are in the works now that will be finished under future mayors.

He noted that over the last two years, COVID-19 had made the council cautious about launching major endeavours in an uncertain environment.

Some projects, like a performance centre near the LEC, have been proposed but are far from being approved or built.

“I’d love to see a performance centre in Langley,” Froese said.

“I’ll leave that for the next council.”

BC municipal electionLangley Townshipmunicipal politics