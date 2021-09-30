VIDEO: Going orange: Kwantlen Polytechnic University marks national Truth and Reconciliation Day

A gesture of solidarity with lost Indigenous children and survivors of residential schools

Kwantlen Polytechnic University is honouring the lost Indigenous children and survivors of residential schools by participating in Lighting the Country Orange from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1.(KPU/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Kwantlen Polytechnic University is honouring lost Indigenous children and survivors of residential schools by participating in the “Lighting the Country Orange” initiative from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1.

Orange lighting displays are being featured at KPU’s Surrey and Langley campuses every evening this week.

KPU’s Langley campus features a display of orange lighting along the indigenous artwork in the campus courtyard.

Many city landmarks across British Columbia and Canada will “go orange” on September 30 to raise awareness of the painful past of residential schools and to remember the survivors and lives lost.

Organizers say it represents public commemoration of Canada’s history of residential schools and its continuing impact, which is a crucial step towards reconciliation.

Dr. Alan Davis, president and vice chancellor of KPU described lighting the Langley and Surrey as “a display of solidarity with Indigenous communities.”

“But we who are settlers on this land must do more than simply acknowledge the profound loss of life and culture and ways of being as a result of colonization,” Davis continued.

“We must take time to listen, read, and learn in partnership with Indigenous peoples to figure out what actions are needed for true justice to be served and for true healing to begin.”

In addition to lighting two campuses orange, KPU hosted an Indigenous Dialogue Series event on Reconciliation with Radical Thought, Action, and Heart with Len Pierre of the Katzie Nation on Wednesday.