The first annual Green Shirt Day is April 7, 2019 to increase awareness about organ donation. (Green Shirt Day Facebook)

VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

The ‘Logan Boulet Effect’ inspired more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

This weekend marks the first anniversary of the horrific Humboldt Broncos bus crash, as well as a new, country-wide effort to increase awareness about organ donation.

On Saturday, it will have been one year since 16 people were killed in the crash in rural Saskatchewan, including Broncos defenceman Logan Boulet.

READ MORE: ‘I want to remember:’ Survivors, families mark Broncos tragedy forever with ink

Weeks before the tragedy, the 21-year-old Boulet had registered to become an organ donor. His donation saved the lives of six people and triggered the “Logan Boulet Effect,” the movement of more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors.

“To date, this is the largest number of Canadians registering as organ donors due to one event or person,” according to the BC Transplant website.

Boulet’s family is spearheading the first National Green Shirt Day on Sunday, April 7.

“Green Shirt Day hopes to honour, remember, and recognize all the victims and families of that fatal crash, and to continue Logan’s legacy, by inspiring Canadians to talk to their families and register as organ donors,” according to the project’s website.

His parents say he was inspired by his coach and mentor Ric Suggitt, who was also donor and, when he died in 2017, saved six lives as well.

In 2016, more than 4,500 people in Canada were waiting for organs. About 2,800 organs were transplanted, while 260 people died waiting.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Langley epilepsy patient refuses to leave Vancouver hospital until needs are met
Next story
Student accused of setting Langara College fires faces more charges

Just Posted

Langley mother delivers smoking-ban petition to legislature

Naomi Baker submitted the petition to legislature and met with the Housing Minister.

Langley epilepsy patient refuses to leave Vancouver hospital until needs are met

Tavia Marlatt is scheduled to meet with Langley Memorial Hospital officials on Friday, April 5.

Admission fees to Aldergrove’s water park could increase by half

Fees for swimming pool will only increase by three per cent starting in September

VIDEO: Foursome of outstanding Langley volunteers lauded

One couple and two individual volunteers were recognized for the dedication to community

Voting opens for top five Total Makeover Contestants

Public voting runs until April 10 for the final five contestants.

VIDEO: B.C. man rescues dog during encounter with two cougars

Mike Germunstad grabbed 75-pound pitbull by ‘the scruff of the neck’ as cougar approached

Province concerned over allegations of B.C. social worker with fake degree

The ministry has issued a statement regarding Robert Riley Saunder’s employment

Museum, hospital expansion to use mass timber, John Horgan says

Premier calls for new strategies for Interior forest companies

‘Free Willy’ bill demands end to whale captivity

MPs vote in favour of Bill S-203

Student accused of setting Langara College fires faces more charges

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali is accused of fighting with and robbing students prior to the fires

VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

The ‘Logan Boulet Effect’ inspired more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

Victoria necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death

Large grey whale found dead off the coast of Vancouver Island April 4

MLA calls for regional plan, amid third report of homeless patient taxied to Fraser Valley

Regional plan could also help prevent one community from becoming a ‘hub’ of homelessness MLA says ‘regional plan’ including wrap-around services will help end hospitals’ shuffling of homeless

B.C. schools must provide free tampons, pads to students by end of year

The province issued a ministerial order, along with $300,000 in funding

Most Read