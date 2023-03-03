VIDEO: Gushing fire hydrant slows Langley commute after hit and run

Police were on scene for traffic control as Township staff worked to shut off a fire hydrant that had been sheared off on 204th Street just north of 62nd Avenue on Friday, March 3, 2023. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Mounties are looking for the driver of a battered car that sheared off a fire hydrant on 204th Street north of 62nd Avenue early Friday morning.

Langley Township were on scene Friday morning trying to shut off the gushing hydrant.

The hydrant on a boulevard on the east side of 204th Street was sheared off and impacted the morning commute, flooding part of the northbound lanes of the road, and the parking lot of a strip mall.

Police believe that at around 5:30 a.m., a vehicle was driving south on 204th, when it crossed the centre line, flattening a sign on the low concrete median, said Cpl. Craig Van Herk.

The vehicle then continued south, going the wrong way in the northbound lanes, crossing all the way over to the curb, where it smashed the fire hydrant.

The vehicle kept going, leaving the rapidly-spreading puddle.

“Based on the parts left at the scene, we are looking for a black vehicle that will have noticeable front-end damage,” Van Herk said.

Investigators were spending Friday morning canvassing businesses in the area for video surveillance footage.

The RCMP is also asking anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage from the area around that time to please contact them.

Precision Petrographics and 30-Minute Workout are the nearest businesses to the hydrant, but a spokesperson for Precision, which does work for the mining industry, said the water had not gotten into the building.

Anyone with information on the hit and run crash can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

