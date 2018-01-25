Video: Homicide team called in after two found dead in South Surrey house fire

Police say two people are dead after a house fire in South Surrey on Thursday afternoon.
The fire, in a large residence near the 28B Avenue and 174A Street intersection, is being investigated by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).
It is being deemed suspicious.
#IHIT in 17400 block of 28B Avenue in #SurreyBC for a house fire with 2 victims found inside. Deaths appear suspicious. #IHIT and @SurreyRCMP working together to gather evidence. Call IHIT w/ info. Presser at scene w/ Cpl Frank Jang at 7:30pm tonight.
— IHIT (@HomicideTeam) January 26, 2018
Surrey firefighters responded to a fire just before 2 p.m.
They found heavy smoke from the building and called in a second alarm for additional manpower.
According to a witness at the scene, a woman was found by fire crews at the scene.
Anyone with information can call the to IHIT Helpline at 1-877-551-4448.
More to come…