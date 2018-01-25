Surrey Fire Department, EMS and RCMP respond to house fire near the 28B Avenue and 174A Street intersection in South Surrey Thursday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos)

Video: Homicide team called in after two found dead in South Surrey house fire

Blaze started Thursday afternoon

Police say two people are dead after a house fire in South Surrey on Thursday afternoon.

The fire, in a large residence near the 28B Avenue and 174A Street intersection, is being investigated by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

It is being deemed suspicious.

Surrey firefighters responded to a fire just before 2 p.m.

They found heavy smoke from the building and called in a second alarm for additional manpower.

According to a witness at the scene, a woman was found by fire crews at the scene.

Anyone with information can call the to IHIT Helpline at 1-877-551-4448.

More to come…

 

