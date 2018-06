No reported injuries; house may not have been occupied

Fire fighters survey scene of house fire on 200. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Multiple units of the Langley Township fire department were called to a house fire on 200 Street north of 72 Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Initial report indicate the building may have been unoccupied.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Morning rush hour traffic on 200 street heading for the freeway was reduced to one lane causing significant backups for much of the morning rush.

More to come.