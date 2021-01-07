VIDEO: Investigators called after fatal shooting in South Surrey, torched vehicle found in Langley

Police were stationed at 30 Avenue and 161A Street Wednesday morning (Jan. 6) after a man was shot to death at his home. (Tracy Holmes photo) IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang – accompanied by Surrey RCMP Sgt. Elenore Sturko (left) and CFSEU-BC Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton (centre) – speaks to the Jan. 6 early morning homicide, during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. (Tracy Holmes photo) Police were alerted to a torched vehicle near 229 Street and 78 Avenue around 5:40 a.m. Jan. 6. It’s unclear if the blaze is connected to a homicide in South Surrey that occurred less than an hour earlier. (Shane MacKichan photo) Gary Kang, 24, was shot to death at his South Surrey home at approximately 5 a.m. Jan. 6. (Contributed photo) Police tape blocks the road in Morgan Heights near the scene of a homicide Wednesday morning. (Tracy Holmes photo) Police on the scene of a homicide in Morgan Heights Wednesday morning. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Police are investigating after one man was shot and killed in the Morgan Heights neighbourhood of South Surrey early Wednesday morning, and a torched vehicle was later discovered in Langley.

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Sgt. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the victim was 24-year-old Gary Kang. He was known to police, Jang added.

Kang was shot around 5 a.m. in his home near 161A Street and 30 Avenue. Jang confirmed that there were other family members in the house at the time of the shooting, and added that police are looking for more than one suspect.

“We know that there is more than one involved,” he said.

Jang added that the shooting was targeted, and police believe that the incident is linked to the “ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.”

At around 5:40 a.m., a burning vehicle was located near 229 Street and 78A Avenue in Langley, but Jang said “it’s too early to tell definitively” if the vehicle is related to the homicide.

Currently, 30 Avenue is still closed to traffic at 161 Street, and has been since the morning. At least four police vehicles can be seen towards the end of 30 Avenue, which is a cul-de-sac. Yellow police tape blocks the road at 161 and 161A Streets, and can also be seen spanning the road at the head of the cul-de-sac.

Surrey RCMP Sgt. Elenore Sturko, who also spoke at the press conference – which was held at the scene in Morgan Heights – noted that Kang’s murder was the third violent incident in Surrey in the last nine days, and that all three have one thing is common: the victims were all involved in criminal activity.

Sturko added that following Kang’s death, “there is potential for further retribution” between rival gangs, and warned those involved in drug trafficking that they may be in danger.

Jang also noted that it is “too early” to guess the motive behind Wednesday’s homicide. Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton of the BC Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit later added that IHIT, CFSEU-BC and Surrey RCMP will be working together to pinpoint a motive.

Police are looking for people who may have dash-cam footage of either the Morgan Heights area near the time of the shooting, or footage of the area where the burning vehicle was found.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448). If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca

– with files from Tracy Holmes



