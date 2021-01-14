Coun. Rosemary Wallace, chair of the Langley City Environmental Task Group, won unanimous support to declare a climate emergency. (Files)

Coun. Rosemary Wallace, chair of the Langley City Environmental Task Group, won unanimous support to declare a climate emergency. (Files)

VIDEO: Langley City declares a climate emergency

Coun. Rosemary Wallace wins unanimous support for resolution calling it ‘an existential crisis’

Calling global warming an ‘existential crisis,’ Langley City council has unanimously voted to declare a climate emergency.

Coun. Rosemary Wallace, chair of the Langley City Environmental Task Group, presented the proposal at the Monday, Jan. 11 meeting of council.

While the city is already taking steps to reduce emissions that cause climate change, the motion will “set the stage” for future decisions, Wallace told the Langley Advance Times.

“It should have that lens of looking at how we tackle climate change [going forward],” Wallace remarked.

Among other things, the resolution declaring a climate emergency will guide the redevelopment of the Nicomekl River area in the city, Wallace anticipated.

There was no resistance to the proposal from other council members, only a few friendly amendments to add specifics like having staff investigate what “resources, funding and timelines” will be needed to meet the goal of achieving “net zero carbon emissions before 2050 and net negative carbon emissions in the second half of the century.”

READ ALSO: Federal funds for new SFU centre to help Metro Vancouver cut carbon emissions

Coun. Paul Albrecht, the vice chair of Environmental Task Group, who proposed the amendments, called the resolution “a really important issue that needs to come forward.”

During the discussion, Coun. Rudy Storteboom said the resolution wasn’t “window dressing.”

“It’s not a political ploy to favour some kind of political position, it’s real,” Storteboom commented, adding City staff have been working for the last dozen years to make Langley City “carbon neutral.”

Coun. Nathan Pachal had no doubts about the situation.

“I believe climate change is real,” Pachal said.

“Climate change is caused by humans and it’s getting worse.’

Wallace was pleased by the response.

“I wanted everyone to be on board,” she told the Langley Advance Times.

While the COVID-19 crisis has dominated attention lately, the issue of climate change cannot be overlooked, Wallace believes.

“This is valid, it’s important,” Wallace said.

Wallace explained the resolution was inspired in part by a presentation from Sustainabiliteens, a group of young who came as a delegation to Langley City Council back in April of 2019.

As adopted by City council, the motion noted that the earth is currently on track to warm by more than three degrees Celsius and limiting it “would require rapid, far reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society.”

Wallace said the resolution also “aligns us with a lot of other municipalities.”

READ ALSO: Langley Township council acknowledges climate emergency

In July, Langley Township council unanimously approved a motion by Councillor Petrina Arnason, acknowledging there is a “climate emergency as evidenced by scientific studies and policy predictions that indicate dire consequences arising from the breakdown of a stable climate arising from unprecedented global warming.”

There were several other measures in the Township motion, including a proposal that the municipality create a draft “carbon budget” for both corporate and community CO2 emissions related to planning and land development.

Arnason’s motion also called for an annual report from staff on the carbon budget so council could make decisions on policy.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Climate changeLangley City

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s police watchdog looking for witnesses to Chilliwack crash that killed corrections officer
Next story
Victoria-area teenage killers, Kelly Ellard and Derik Lord, get parole privileges extended

Just Posted

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey, Langley twin brothers who own companies together battle in court

Presiding judge described Surrey resident Kerry Hawley and Langley resident Kelly Petersen as ‘self-made successes’

H.D. Stafford Middle School has recorded its second COVID-19 exposure since the resumption of classes in January. (Google Map)
H.D. Stafford Middle School records another COVID-19 exposure

This is the second reported case since resumption of classes in January

Langley Township civic facility. (Langley Advance Times files)
Township seeks $2.8 million in federal funds for new construction

The COVID-recovery funding could go towards a new walking track and flood prevention

Shortreed Community Elementary. (Langley School District/Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Shortreed teachers stage sit-in to defy orders deemed ‘not COVID safe’

After power was knocked out in Aldergrove on Wednesday, teachers refused to work from another school

Coun. Rosemary Wallace, chair of the Langley City Environmental Task Group, won unanimous support to declare a climate emergency. (Files)
VIDEO: Langley City declares a climate emergency

Coun. Rosemary Wallace wins unanimous support for resolution calling it ‘an existential crisis’

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
536 COVID cases, 7 deaths reported as B.C. find its first case of South African variant

Henry said 69,746 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

Letisha Reimer died Nov. 1, 2016 after being stabbed at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.
No evidence that killer was in ‘psychotic state’ during Abbotsford school stabbing: Crown

Second day of closing arguments at ‘not criminally responsible’ hearing for Gabriel Klein

The first COVID-19 vaccine arrives in B.C. in temperature-controlled containers, Dec. 13, 2020. (B.C. government)
More vaccine arrives as B.C. struggles with remote COVID-19 cases

Long-term care homes remain focus for public health

The first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose in Canada is prepared at The Michener Institute in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected in 60 B.C. First Nations by next week

B.C. has allocated 25,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to First Nations for distribution by the end of February

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone questions the NDP government in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 25, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Todd Stone says he’s not running for B.C. Liberal leadership

Kamloops MLA was widely viewed as a front-runner

Wireless voice and data services are out for those on Telus as of Thursday (Jan. 14) afternoon across Western Canada, Telus Support said in a recent Tweet. (Black Press file photo)
UPDATE: Telus services restored across Western Canada

Telus said they are monitoring the situation to ensure connections remain stable

Screenshot from video.
2 students arrested in assault of transgender girl at Lower Mainland school

Mother says daughter was targeted because of how she identifies

Constable Ken Jaques broke a window and crawled into a home to rescue an elderly man who had be laying on the floor for days. Jaques was the officer who provided oversight for the 2020 Remembrance Day services and is shown here in a picture with his son. Photo Andrea DeMeer
Senior who fell and spent days lying on floor of home saved by Princeton cop

He broke the glass and crawled into the house, while calling for assistance from BC Ambulance

Most Read