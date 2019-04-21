Firefighters from two halls fought a house fire on 80th Avenue late Saturday night into the early morning hours. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

VIDEO: Langley firefighters spend hours battling blaze in vacant home

Cause of the late-night fire in Willoughby is still under investigation

Township Langley firefighters took a defensive stance trying to battle a late-night blaze in Willoughby Saturday night.

Just before 11p.m., fire crews were dispatched to multiple reports of a house on fire in the 21200-block of 80th Avenue – in the Yorkson neighbourhood.

They arrived to find a vacant two-storey home fully involved in fire.

They took a defensive stance as the building was unsafe to enter, firefighters on scene explained.

Career and paid-on-call members from two halls battled the fire for several hours, and Traffic on 80th Avenue was also closed to traffic for some time.

A fire investigator and RCMP are expected to be back on scene today, to investigate the cause of the blaze.

Several rural homes in this block are vacant and slated for demolition in preparation for subdivision of the lots.

PAST EVENT: Fire at vacant Willoughby home

 

Firefighters from two halls fought a house fire on 80th Avenue late Saturday night into the early morning hours. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Firefighters from two halls fought a house fire on 80th Avenue late Saturday night into the early morning hours. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Firefighters from two halls fought a house fire on 80th Avenue late Saturday night into the early morning hours. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Firefighters from two halls fought a house fire on 80th Avenue late Saturday night into the early morning hours. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Firefighters from two halls fought a house fire on 80th Avenue late Saturday night into the early morning hours. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Firefighters from two halls fought a house fire on 80th Avenue late Saturday night into the early morning hours. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Firefighters from two halls fought a house fire on 80th Avenue late Saturday night into the early morning hours. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

Previous story
Hundreds of Canadian troops deployed to flood zones in Quebec and N.B.
Next story
Man dies in snowmobile accident during Sun Peaks race near Kamloops

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langley firefighters spend hours battling blaze in vacant home

Cause of the late-night fire in Willoughby is still under investigation

VIDEO: Fan support almost deafening as Giants take Game 2 in finals

Vancouver G-Men cap comeback with thrilling third period to beat Spokane 4-2 on home ice in Langley

Bobcats, bears, and otters, oh my!

Critter Care Wildlife Society’s 20th anniversary gala set for next Saturday in Langley

VIDEO: Giants draw first blood in Western Conference championships

In Game 1 of the best-of-seven series between Vancouver and Spokane, the G-Men emerged triumphant

LETTER: Thank you Mark for your service and commitment

A Langley City letter writer sends his prayers to the ailing Conservative MP Mark Warawa

Dashcam captures close call between minivan, taxi at busy Vancouver intersection

To make the footage more nerve-wracking, a pedestrian can be seen standing at the corner

Man dies in snowmobile accident during Sun Peaks race near Kamloops

The remainder of races have been cancelled

QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s lawyer show is turning into a horror movie

Court actions pile up over pipelines, car insurance, care aides

Global Affairs warns Canadians in Sri Lanka there could be more attacks

A series of bomb blasts killed at least 207 people and injured hundreds more

Waste not: Kootenay brewery leftovers feed the local food chain

Spent grains from the Trail Beer Refinery are donated to local farmers and growers, none go to waste

B.C. mom wages battle to get back four kids taken from her in Egypt

Sara Lessing of Mission has help from Abbotsford law firm

VIDEO: Fire guts Peachland home

Crews are still on scene pumping water onto the blaze in the Okanagan neighbourhood

$6K raised in one day’s time for family of woman gunned down in Penticton

GoFundMe launched for family of Darlene Knippelberg, to pay for funeral costs and other expenses

Most Read