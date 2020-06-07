VIDEO: Langley Mom wants to hear from driver involved in crash that killed her son

‘We, as a family don’t know what really happened’

Andrew Futerko was 19 when he died while riding a motorcycle in Cloverdale. On the second anniversary of his death, his mother has made a public appeal top hear from the other driver. (file)

Two years after her son was killed in a Cloverdale crash, Langley City resident Natalie White still has questions that only one person can answer.

On the second anniversary of Andrew Futerko’s death, his mother is hoping the other driver will get in touch.

Futerko was driving home on 181A Street on June 20 when his motorcycle collided with a Kia Soul SUV at the 61B Avenue intersection.

Despite first responders attempts to revive him, Futerko died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV remained on site and cooperated with police, RCMP reported.

Futerko was 19, two days away from finishing his first year apprenticeship as a glazier.

He had just got his motorcycle licence earlier that day.

While the initial police press release suggested the SUV had been halted, White said it later looked as though her son had been cut off at the intersection.

Court records show the elderly driver of the SUV, who was 83 at the time of the crash, was charged with driving “without reasonable consideration.”

However, a stay of proceedings was entered on Nov. 15, 2019, in Surrey Provincial Court.

“We never went to trial,” White told the Langley Advance Times.

She said the Crown told her the elderly driver agreed to have his driver’s licence permanently suspended, which was a more severe punishment than the temporary suspension and fine that could have applied, had he been convicted.

But with no court hearing, White said, the family was denied closure, with no opportunity to hear the driver’s account of the event, and whether he had any regrets to express.

“We, as a family don’t know what really happened that day,” White said.

White has a message for the driver, if he sees this story.

“There’s only two people who know what happened, you and my son,” she said.

White said she simply wants to hear from him.

“I don’t want to beat up on this old man,” she elaborated.

“It was an accident and I believe my son was partially to blame,” she added.

“It has to be a horrible, horrible thing for him [the SUV driver]”

If the driver wants to reach out, White said he can contact the family through an email set up for the the Esta Bueno Rugby Fundraiser set up in Andrew’s memory at af062018@gmail.com.

Esta Bueno aims to help select rugby players with funding for the away games in their senior year at Lord Tweedsmuir High School.

Tenatative plans call for the third annual event to be held at a date to be announced this fall at the Beaver Lodge in Cloverdale, the rugby clubhouse.



dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

