(Black Press Media file)

VIDEO: Langley RCMP officer takes down robbery suspect

Brookswood residents impressed by police response to backyard bandit

Some residents of a Brookswood neighbourhood were impressed by a Langley RCMP officer who performed a quick takedown of a robbery suspect on Friday, May 14, an arrest that was captured on video.

Around 11 a.m., Darren McMartin, who lives in the area of 210th Street and 44th Avenue, spotted a suspicious man on a bicycle entering his neighbour’s back yard.

“He was so high he couldn’t ride his bike, so I’m surprised he was able to get over the fence,” McMartin related in his social media post of a video he recorded after he phoned police on the non-emergency line.

Just 10 minutes after the call, officers arrived.

As McMartin watched, one Mountie quickly wrestled the suspect to the ground and put him in handcuffs

McMartin told the Langley Advance Times the police had the suspect in custody within one minute.

“They were able to do it calmly and without any apparent injuries to either the suspect or constables,” he commented.

READ ALSO: New top cop chosen to head up Langley RCMP

However, it appeared the suspect might have suffered some minor scratches earlier, when he jumped over the fence, right into some prickly bushes.

“I believe they [the officers] were close by on another task, but since this dork was actively entering back yards, they re- tasked and came and got him,” McMartin said.

READ ALSO: RCMP costs prompt question of separate detachments for Langley

Feedback has been mostly positive since the video went up, with some grumbling about the likelihood the alleged thief would be back on the street.

Where the officer was concerned, one online commenter, Brandy Robertson, had nothing but positive things to say, remarking on “how AWESOME this officer was. He took him [the suspect] down. Cuffed him, got it under control and an arrest was made. I see post after post about ‘stupid cops’ and blah blah. And yet, here this guy actually did a fantastic job. Whether this … weasel of a thief gets cut loose is not up to the police. They just arrest them. I am glad to hear everyone is OK.”

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeLangleyLangley RCMP

Previous story
Crime Stoppers receiving $200K from province for ‘Guns and Gangs’ tip line campaign
Next story
10-hectare fire near Harrison Mills rages out of control as second blaze ignites

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file)
VIDEO: Langley RCMP officer takes down robbery suspect

Brookswood residents impressed by police response to backyard bandit

Vancouver Giants head coach Michael Dyck will be joining Team Canada as an Assistant Coach for the 2021 IIHF World Championships(Rob Wilton/special to Langley Advance Times)
Vancouver Giants head coach Michael Dyck named to Team Canada

Will be assistant Coach at 2021 IIHF World Championships

Langley’s Drew Mechielsen, seen here in a 2018 race, is back on the track with the resumption of international-level racing in Verona, Italy. (file)
VIDEO: Langley’s Mechielsen top Canadian at Verona BMX competition

Sport has been on hold for more than a year due to pandemic

The ER nurses, doctors, and medical technicians at Langley Memorial Hospital in front of the mural on the new admitting bay. The ER opened at the beginning of May after years of fundraising and construction. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Natural light and bigger facilities are a big difference

The new emergency room at Langley Memorial Hospital is busy with doctors,… Continue reading

A new mural was painted on a wall in Salt Lane May 14, 2021, by Fort Langley artist Alex Stewart. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley City brick wall sprouts flora

Alex Stewart painted his third mural in the downtown core

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10-million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) and Calgary Flames’ Josh Leivo, front right, vie for the puck as goalie Jacob Markstrom, back left, watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, February 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen sued over alleged sexual assault

Statement of claim says the woman, identified only by her initials, suffered physical and emotional damages

Linda Annis, executive director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers, at press conference Monday. (Submitted photo)
Crime Stoppers receiving $200K from province for ‘Guns and Gangs’ tip line campaign

Executive director Linda Annis broke the news Monday morning in Surrey

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10-million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Daily confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average in white, to May 12, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. preparing ‘Restart 2.0’ from COVID-19 as June approaches

Daily infections fall below 500 Friday, down to 387 in hospital

(Vancouver Police Department)
Vancouver police ID 6 gangsters who pose a ‘public safety risk,’ launch gang task force

VPD asking public to stay away from these six people, who they say may be targeted in shootings

B.C. Wildfire Services shows a fire on Chehalis Forest Service Road as of Sunday, May 16, 2021. (BC Fire Services)
10-hectare fire near Harrison Mills rages out of control as second blaze ignites

A second fire burns near Silver River on east side of Harrison Lake

(Kamloops This Week)
Puppy’s home in question as BC Supreme Court considers canine clash

Justice Joel Groves granted an injunction prohibiting the sale or transfer of the dog

Most Read