VIDEO: Langley store quickly reopens following early Friday morning fire

Quick response by the Langley fire department limited damage from an early morning fire at the Dollars and Cents store at 2021 Willowbrook Drive early Friday morning, Nov. 19 (Facebook image)

Quick response by the Langley fire department limited damage from an early morning blaze that scorched the entrance and cracked the window glass of the Dollars and Cents at 2021 Willowbrook Drive early Friday morning, Nov. 19.

A witness who called 911 and posted a video saw five fire department vehicles and two police units as well as a security guard at the scene.

A posting to the store Facebook page expressed gratitude to the fire fighters and staff at the store.

“A huge thank you to the Langley Fire Department! You showed up early this morning at 1:20am, and saved us from something that could have been catastrophic.”

“We salute you, and we appreciate you!”

The store said it was able to reopen the same day, “due to (many) extremely hardworking individuals.

Thank you to our customers as well, for your patience and support at this time.”

One witness said it appeared the fire started in a a stack of cardboard or papers in front of a garage can out front.

An RCMP report said a witness reported seeing “homeless-looking people” leaving the scene about the time smoke was first spotted.

