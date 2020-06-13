VIDEO: Langley universities recognize 2020 graduates

Universities located in Langley have been forced to get creative in how they recognize this year’s graduating class amid provincial health restrictions that ban large gatherings.

In March both Trinity Western University (TWU) and Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) announced Spring convocation ceremonies were cancelled, but the schools both found a way to celebrate this year’s grads nonetheless.

On June 2, the day KPU’s in-person ceremonies were scheduled to be held, the school shared a video tribute with Spring graduates.

“While we are unable to gather in person for a formal convocation ceremony at this time, we still want to celebrate our graduates, their achievements, and their resilience,” Alan Davis, president and vice-chancellor of the university wrote in an update on the school’s website.

“While I understand this tribute will not be the same as attending a convocation in person, it is an opportunity for the KPU community to come together and celebrate your wonderful accomplishments,” he added.

The video includes messages from KPU alumni, faculty and students and even Premier John Horgan.

Similarly, TWU brought their grads together on a collaborative video that was shared with students on April 24.

The video featured current grads sharing congratulatory and uplifting message with their peers.

In addition to this video, 13 others were shared online, which included messages from the university president, student association president, the deans of various academic departments and other campus leaders.

TWU has about 750 students from both undergraduate and graduate programs eligible to participate in the Spring commencement ceremony.

The faith-based university plans to host a traditional in-person ceremony for the Spring 2020 class at a later time.

