When they heard about the drop-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Langley Events centre on Sunday, April 25, the Crocker family wasted no time getting there. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

When they heard about the drop-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Langley Events centre on Sunday, April 25, the Crocker family wasted no time getting there. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Long line-up for shots at first drop-in vaccination clinic in Langley

Only residents of the “high-transmission” neighbourhood of South Langley Township were eligible

Line-ups were long at the Langley events centre for the first drop-in vaccination clinic to be staged by the Fraser Health Authority.

Held Sunday, it was open to anyone over 40 living in the South Langley Township area, which the authority said was a “high-transmission” neighbourhood in a press release announcing the event.

When a friend texted Sean and Charmaine Crocker about the drop-in clinic, they wasted no time after confirming their postal code put them in the eligible area.

“We packed everyone up and drove right over,” Sean told the Langley Advance Times, as he and Charmaine along with Morgan, 6, and Myles, 9, waited in a line that stretched half-way around the Langley Events Centre at 7888 200th Street.

“I had to put my shoes on in the car,” Morgan said.

After about 15 minutes in line mid-afternoon, the Crockers said, the number of people waiting had doubled.

Well over 100 people could be seen in the line-up spacing themselves while they waited for the line to move.

All were wearing masks and many were also wearing gloves.

One passer-by was amazed by the numbers.

“I thought it was a rock concert,” he commented.

A food truck was serving hamburgers.

READ MORE: Drop-in vaccine clinic in South Langley Township announced

One man emerged from the LEC to tell the Langley Advance Times he’d waited about 45 minutes to get an injection.

“It was the Pfizer vaccine,” the man said.

The drop-in clinic was scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the LEC.

Fraser Health provided an online link for people to check before making the trip, to confirm they are in the eligible area.

Enter your postal code here to see if you are eligible:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/neighbourhood

Fraser Health said “while it remains critical that we continue following public health orders and guidance, receiving COVID-19 vaccine helps put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us. It brings us one step closer to reconnecting with the people we care about and returning to the activities we enjoy while protecting our health system and helping businesses in our community return to normal operations.”

READ ALSO: Langley Events Centre to host COVID mass vaccination clinic

For more information about COVID-19, visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

Is there more to the story? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangley Township

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Only South Langley Township residents were eligible for the drop-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Langley Events centre on Sunday, April 25. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Only South Langley Township residents were eligible for the drop-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Langley Events centre on Sunday, April 25. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Only South Langley Township residents were eligible for the drop-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Langley Events centre on Sunday, April 25. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Only South Langley Township residents were eligible for the drop-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Langley Events centre on Sunday, April 25. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Animals at risk as B.C. falls behind in educating veterinarians: society

Just Posted

When they heard about the drop-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Langley Events centre on Sunday, April 25, the Crocker family wasted no time getting there. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Long line-up for shots at first drop-in vaccination clinic in Langley

Only residents of the “high-transmission” neighbourhood of South Langley Township were eligible

Fire crews continued to dowse a condo unit Tuesday morning after a massive overnight fire Monday, April 19, 2021. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Langley resident says Township firefighters woefully underfunded

Alexander Square condo fire showed one letter writer that local government was unprepared

Langley university graduate Katharine Sell helps tackle ocean microplastics and protect marine life. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
COVID leads to new venture for biologist

Langley university graduate helps tackle ocean microplastics and protect marine life

Fourteen Langley schools are on Fraser Health’s exposure list. (file photo)
Five Langley schools report COVID cases

Alice Brown, Willoughby, Yorkson Creek, Shortreed and Walnut Grove communities notified

Fraser Health announced a drop-in vaccination clinic for the South Langley region on Sunday, April 25, at the Langley Events Centre, saying the area is a ‘high-transmission’ neighbourhood (file)
Drop-in vaccine clinic in South Langley Township announced for today

Fraser Health says region is ‘high-transmission’ neighbourhood

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

Puppies that will become RCMP police dogs play outside B.C. RCMP Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Animals at risk as B.C. falls behind in educating veterinarians: society

Letter says shortage means animal food security is at risk, rescue groups are limited in saving animals

(The Canadian Press)
More than half of B.C.’s first-time homebuyers plan on heading to suburbs for their purchase

First-time buyers largely wanted a detached home, with 61 per cent eyeing that option

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country’s crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Teen in critical condition after stabbing on Vancouver’s West Side

One person has been arrested

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Sang Hee (Sunny) Baek began studying at the University of Toronto’s nursing program in September 2020 just as the second wave of the pandemic was hitting Ontario, leaving her wondering if she’d picked the right career path. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Lawrence S. Bloomberg School of Nursing, University of Toronto *MANDATORY CREDIT *
Future nurses, doctors want lessons from pandemic to create better health-care system

Pandemic has fuelled passions to enter life-changing careers

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) is tripped by Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray as Thomas Chabot (72) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Holtby makes 26 saves as Canucks trip Ottawa Senators 4-2

Pearson scores game-winning goal for Vancouver

A motorcycle instructor going through a traffic cone course. (Photo courtesy of BC Traffic Services)
B.C. Traffic Services reminds drivers to share the road with motorcyclists

36 riders are killed in 2,400 crashes involving motorcycles on B.C. roads every year

The Barclay House on Victoria Road South in Summerland is the oldest continuously inhabited home in Summerland. Whether your house is old or new, large or small, it represents a special place. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: A celebration of houses and homes

During these challenging times, there is no place like home

Most Read