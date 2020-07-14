VIDEO: Man collapses on Langley street

Multiple police, fire and ambulance units responded to incident outside Timms community centre

Police, fire and ambulance were called to Timms community centre in Langley City after a man reportedly collapsed on the street around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times

A man collapsed and fell on the street outside the Timms community centre in Langley City, an eyewitness told the Langley Advance Times.

Reported as a medical emergency around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, , the incident drew multiple police, fire and ambulance units to the scene.

After paramedics worked on the man, he was loaded, apparently conscious, into an ambulance and transported to hospital.

Some bystanders applauded.

More details when they become available.



dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

LangleyRCMP