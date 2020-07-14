Police, fire and ambulance were called to Timms community centre in Langley City after a man reportedly collapsed on the street around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times

VIDEO: Man collapses on Langley street

Multiple police, fire and ambulance units responded to incident outside Timms community centre

A man collapsed and fell on the street outside the Timms community centre in Langley City, an eyewitness told the Langley Advance Times.

Reported as a medical emergency around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, , the incident drew multiple police, fire and ambulance units to the scene.

After paramedics worked on the man, he was loaded, apparently conscious, into an ambulance and transported to hospital.

Some bystanders applauded.

More details when they become available.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

LangleyRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Recent surge in COVID-19 cases not unexpected amid Phase Three of reopening: B.C.’s top doc
Next story
Mission spray park closed after children suffer swollen eyes, burns

Just Posted

VIDEO: Man collapses on Langley street

Multiple police, fire and ambulance units responded to incident outside Timms community centre

19 times on 19th birthday: Aldergrove teen goes from crutches to conquering Abby Grind

Kaden Van Buren started at midnight on Saturday. By 3 p.m. he had completed the trek 19 times.

Cautious driving urged during South Langley toad migration

Thousands of toads are expected to hatch and head into the woods

Lawnmower catches fire at Langley elementary school

Township firefighters responded, no injuries were reported

LANGLEY’S GREEN THUMB: Tiny hybrids can add stunning colour to the garden

Dwarf lily varieties offer same great features of full-sized plants, including strong stocks

Recent surge in COVID-19 cases not unexpected amid Phase Three of reopening: B.C.’s top doc

Keep circles small, wear masks and be aware of symptoms, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Mission spray park closed after children suffer swollen eyes, burns

Mission RCMP are investigating incident that injured several children

B.C. NDP changing WorkSafeBC regulations to respond to COVID-19

Employers say reclassifying coronavirus could be ‘ruinous’

Baby raccoon rescued from 10-foot deep drainage pipe on Vancouver Island

‘Its cries were loud, pitiful and heartbreaking,’ Saanich animal control officer says

Statistical flaws led to B.C. wolf cull which didn’t save endangered caribou as estimated

Study finds statistical flaws in an influential 2019 report supporting a wolf cull

Surrey’s first Ethics Commissioner brings ‘objectivity’ to the job

Vancouver lawyer Reece Harding is Surrey’s first Ethics Commissioner, also a first for B.C.

Windows broken, racist graffiti left on Okanagan home

Family says nothing like this has happened since they moved to Summerland in 1980s

Professional basketball in Canada begins return to action with COVID-19 testing

Abbotsford’s Fraser Valley Bandits, six other CEBL teams arrive in Ontario for Summer Series

B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’ charged with sex assault of teenage boys

The man, 75, is accused of assaulting teenage boys he met through Coquitlam-area churches

Most Read