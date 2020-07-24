VIDEO: ‘Medicine not missiles,’ demonstrators say to Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta

Protests against federal procurement of 88 fighter jets held across Canada, including Langley

Protesters met in front of Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta’s constituency office at noon on Friday – demanding that the federal government cancel its costly campaign for the procurement of 88 advanced fighter jets.

Last July, Ottawa launched a $19-billion competition for the jets, which will reportedly “contribute to the safety and security of Canadians and to meet Canada’s international obligations,” said the government.

Co-organizer, Marilyn Konstapel of Aldergrove, said demonstrators are hoping raise awareness that health care and education are more essential to Canadian citizens than defense.

“In the time of COVID, where everybody is concerned about money, my sign says ‘medicine, not missiles,” Konstapel noted. “We think they [fighter jets] are the wrong priority for the government at this time.”

The July 24 “Strike for Climate Peace: No New Fighter Jets” protest was one of 18 coordinated by Canadian Voice of Women for Peace, World Beyond War, and Peace Brigades International-Canada.

Five demonstrators, all wearing masks and practising social distancing, held signs near van Popta’s constituency office, suggesting other areas where the $19-billion could be spent including education and health care.

“I’m here because I don’t believe that fighter jets belong in our defense department,” Konstapel explained. “They’re not defensive, they’re offensive. They’re basically killing machines that are sent overseas to harm other people.”

READ MORE: ‘Medicine not missiles’: Langley protesters call on federal government to cancel $19B fighter jet procurement

Brendan Martin with World Beyond War said this is a campaign initiated by several peace groups, which will last for 18 months to get attention of Canadian people and the government so the plan to purchase 88 new fighter jets will not go through.

“Fighter jets do not bring democracy or freedom, they destroy countries,” Martin said. “The only way to defeat political monsters is by non-violence. People need good jobs, education, housing, and elder care, so we are making our voices heard and asking people to speak with politicians and friends so plan will not go forward.”

The initiative is supported by Canadian peace groups including Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Labour Against the Arms Trade, Ottawa Raging Grannies, Regina Peace Council, and Canadian Peace Congress.

Other demonstrations will take place outside of Members of Parliament’s offices in Victoria, Vancouver, Regina, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and Halifax.

Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta did not have a comment at this time.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyParliament

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
RCMP look for Good Samaritan after cyclist loses control of bike in Surrey

Just Posted

VIDEO: ‘Medicine not missiles,’ demonstrators say to Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta

Protests against federal procurement of 88 fighter jets held across Canada, including Langley

Langley-based university horticulture program grows new bond with Native school

Kwantlen Polytechnic University and the Native Education College have announced a partnership

Township firefighters raise nearly $8,000 for kids Burn Camp

In total more than $200,000 was raised

WEATHER: Chance of showers in the offing

Langley gardens may get a little sprinkling overnight and into Friday morning

‘Medicine not missiles’: Langley protestors call on federal government to cancel $19B fighter jet procurement

Demonstration planned Friday afternoon at Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta’s constituency office

Premier wants parents to have Plan B if COVID-19 disrupts September school plans

Goal is to have elementary, middle school students back in classroom fulltime

B.C. man gets 5 years behind bars for kicking death in Nelson

Miles Halverson had plead guilty to manslaughter in the 2018 death of Matt Reeder

Vandals targeting Abbotsford swing sets

Swings in playgrounds around central Abbotsford have been damaged on five occasions

RCMP look for Good Samaritan after cyclist loses control of bike in Surrey

Police say the person called 911 using victim’s phone, spoke to BC Ambulance Service

Woman seriously injured after being pushed onto tracks, getting trapped under SkyTrain

Police believe a man pushed the woman during an altercation

B.C. struggles with local food production in COVID-19 pandemic

Farmers need small-scale sales for meat, vegetable, critic says

COVID-19: Rental guests to be limited, B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. reports another 30 more cases, one more death

Far-right Proud Boys posters popping up in Kamloops

The group was founded in 2016 by Canadian right-wing activist and Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes

Elderly man taken to hospital after early morning fire in Langley

Multi-use building on 57A Ave near 198 Street caught fire shortly after 2 a.m.

Most Read