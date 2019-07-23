VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

Two missing teens are now considered suspects in two homicides and one suspicious death in northern B.C this past week.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, both of Port Alberni were reported missing after their pickup truck was found on fire on Highway 37 south of Dease Lake on July 19.

On Tuesday, RCMP officially named McLeod and Schmegelsky suspects in the homicide of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese, two tourists who were found shot south of Liard Hot Springs on the Alaska Highway the morning of July 15, as well as another man found two kilometres from the missing teens’ truck.

Police have yet to identify the man but say he is around five-foot-nine, with a heavy build, beard and in his 50s or 60s.

Fowler and Deese’s bodies were found 500 kilometres away from the missing teens’ truck and camper.

WATCH: BC RCMP update on July 23, 2019

Police said the young men are considered to be armed and dangerous and have been spotted in northern Saskatchewan driving a grey 2011 Toyota Rav 4 that is believed to be stolen.

“If you spot Bryer or Kam consider them dangerous, do not approach, take no action and call immediately 911,” Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

“We believe they are continuing to travel although we don’t have a possible destination.”

RCMP assistant Comm. Kevin Hackett said revealing more information would jeopardize the investigation.

“We don’t make assumptions,” Hackett said.

“We also have to keep in mind sensitivities around identifying the individual and contacting his family.”

Hackett would not confirm if shell casings were found, or gun violence was a factor, in the unknown man’s death.

Shell casings were found near the bodies of Fowler and Deese, who police say were fatally shot.

Hackett said there were still “many people that we are yet to speak to that have key facts that could build upon the current evidence and information we have.”

Police have yet to speak with the man who was seen talking to Fowler on July 14, the night before the young man and his girlfriend were found dead.

Police say this man is not a suspect in the Fowler and Deese homicide, they just wish to speak with him.

He’s associated with an older model Jeep Cherokee with a black strip on the hood and travelling south. @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/k3TLPXZOLx — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) July 22, 2019

These photos of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and the vehicle they were driving were taken in Saskatchewan. Police will not provide any more information.@BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/YSr72b19px — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) July 23, 2019

B.C. RCMP said they have no evidence that the teens are linked to any other missing persons cases in B.C., and were unable to definitely confirm if there were any other cases Canada-wise linked to the teens.

Police say McLeod is about six-foot-four, about 169 lbs, with dark hair, facial hair and brown eyes.

Schmegelsky is described as six-foot-four, approximately 169 lbs with sandy hair.

Shoihet would not confirm how investigators linked together the double homicide and the suspicious death, but confirmed that in the past 24 hours, police have discovered that the teens are wanted as suspects in both.

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

VIDEO: Man found dead near Alberni teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter