VIDEO: Multi-vehicle crash clogs traffic at intersection of 232 Street and 64 Avenue

A multi-vehicle crash snarled traffic on 232 Street at the 64 Avenue intersection shortly before noon Sunday in Langley.
At least two vehicles were involved, a small car and a compact SUV.
The force of impact was enough to trigger the air bags in the SUV, which landed in a ditch.
The car suffered extensive front end damage.
Traffic on 232 Street was limited to one lane while police and fire were on the scene.
There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.
