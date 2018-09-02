VIDEO: Multi-vehicle crash clogs traffic at intersection of 232 Street and 64 Avenue

An SUV ended up in the ditch

This SUV landed in a ditch as a result of a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of 232 Street and 64 Avenue in Langley shortly before noon Sunday. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

A multi-vehicle crash snarled traffic on 232 Street at the 64 Avenue intersection shortly before noon Sunday in Langley.

At least two vehicles were involved, a small car and a compact SUV.

A post shared by Langley Times Newspaper (@langleytimes) on Sep 2, 2018 at 12:06pm PDT

The force of impact was enough to trigger the air bags in the SUV, which landed in a ditch.

The car suffered extensive front end damage.

Traffic on 232 Street was limited to one lane while police and fire were on the scene.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.



dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter