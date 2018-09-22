A collision knocked this power pole in the 21200 block of 16 Avenue askew and cut power to local residents. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

VIDEO: Multiple power outages in Langley

Traffic accidents among the causes

Hundreds of Langley residents were left without electricity Saturday morning, the result of multiple power outages caused by downed power lines.

A motor vehicle accident on 16 Avenue near 212 Street just before 6 a.m. damaged a power pole and cut service to 62 customers in an area north of 8 Avenue, east of 200 Street, west of 216 Street and south of 20 Avenue.

The biggest outage happened to over 1,400 BC Hydro customers in Langley Township after a power line went down near 220 Street and 72 Avenue shortly after 3 a.m.

Service was cut to the area south of 78 Avenue, west of 208 Street, north of 66 Avenue, east of 200 Street.

There were other outages, including one just after 8 a.m. that saw a fallen tree take out a power line in the 7800 block of 264 Street that cuts service to 18 households, and one after 10 a.m. that was also the result of a motor vehicle accident in the 7400 – 7500 block of 208 Street that cut power to 10 households.

In many cases, service was not expected to be restored until the early afternoon.

Heavy rain and winds may have played a part in some of the outages.

