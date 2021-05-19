An orphaned black bear cub has been separated from its mother and local animal services are attempting to rescue the animal. (Facebook)

VIDEO: Orphaned black bear cub wandering in Abbotsford

Critter Care Wildlife Society urges anyone who spots the bear to call them immediately

An orphaned black bear cub is wandering in the Whatcom area of Abbotsford and needs help.

Langley’s Critter Care Wildlife Society shared video footage of the young bear cub whining for its mother earlier today.

CCWS states that they have tried to rescue the cub several times but it is unable to be retrieved because the area he’s located in is covered in a thick bush of black berries.

It’s recommended to be on high alert for the cub if you are in the area. Anyone who spots the animal should not approach or pick it up and instead call 604-530-2064.

