VIDEO: Police chase turns into multi-car collision on Highway One in Langley

Highway One in Langley was strewn with wreckage from multiple car collisions Wednesday night, after cops chased a suspect fleeing in a truck just after 7:30 p.m. (Curtis Kreklau photo)

At around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, first responders were called to a multi-vehicle rollover accident in the 21400-block of Highway One.

The crash was the ending to a police pursuit that had coursed throughout the Fraser Valley.

Multiple police agencies, including Langley RCMP, chased the pick up truck west down Highway One – until it collided with multiple vehicles and rolled over the median just west of the 216 Street overpass.

According to the witness, the driver then allegedly got out of the truck and fled on foot, attempting to carjack another vehicle in an eastbound lane before being apprehended by a police canine.

The end of the pursuit was reportedly sparked by a police vehicle ramming the suspect’s truck, the witness relayed.

Multiple ambulances attended the scene.

It is not yet known how many civilians were injured.

East and westbound traffic was reduced for several hours Wednesday night while police investigated.

