A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Canada Day last year after a collision at the Gloucester Industrial Park area. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Police watchdog recommends charges against off-duty officer involved in Langley crash

An off-duty officer was involved in a Langley crash last year that sent a motorcyclist to hospital

The provincial police watchdog is recommending charges in an incident where an off-duty officer was involved in a Langley crash last year that sent a motorcyclist to hospital.

The incident relates to a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Canada Day last year (July 1, 2019) around 2:30 p.m. between an off-duty police officer driving an SUV and a motorcyclist at the 25400-block of 56 Avenue in Langley.

As a result of the collision the motorcyclist was sent to hospital with serious injury.

After the collision the police watchdog, Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of British Columbia, took over the investigation to determine whether there was any wrongdoing on part of the officer.

READ MORE: Off-duty officer involved in Langley crash that sent motorcyclist to hospital

On Monday, the IIO filed a report to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.

IIO Chief Civilian Director Ronald J. MacDonald, QC determined that “reasonable grounds exist to believe that an officer may have committed an offence.”

The IIO is recommending charges under the Police Act and has forwarded its report to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of potential driving offences under the Motor Vehicle Act.

“In order to approve the charges, the BC Prosecution service must be satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO, and that prosecution is required in the public interest,” the IIO said in a statement.

While the report is with the Crown, IIO said they will not provide any further comments about the case.

