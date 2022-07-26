Pope Francis waves as he leaves the Sacred Heart Church of the First People, in Edmonton, during his Papal visit across Canada on Monday July 25, 2022. Pope Francis apologized to the Indigenous communities for the Roman Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Pope Francis waves as he leaves the Sacred Heart Church of the First People, in Edmonton, during his Papal visit across Canada on Monday July 25, 2022. Pope Francis apologized to the Indigenous communities for the Roman Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

VIDEO: Pope visits Edmonton church that blends Catholic and Indigenous rituals

Pope on 6-day tour apologizing for Catholic Church’s role in residential schools

Pope Francis made a visit to the Church of Sacred Heart in Edmonton’s inner city Monday (July 25). The century-old church blends Catholic and Indigenous rituals. Bill Perdue of the parish council thanked the pontiff for hearing the voices of those who have experienced trauma under the residential school system.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Pope apologizes to Indigenous survivors in his ‘penitential pilgrimage’ in Maskwacis

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AlbertaEdmontonIndigenous apologyPope Francisresidential schools

Previous story
PHOTOS: Pope apologizes to Indigenous survivors in his ‘penitential pilgrimage’ in Maskwacis

Just Posted

A buggy and medical debris at the parking lot in Langley City where a woman was shot and critically injured Monday. A vigil is being organized for nearby Innes Corners Plaza. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Informal vigil to support Langley’s vulnerable in wake of shooting

Bullet holes are seen in the windshield and passenger window of a police vehicle at the scene of a shooting, in Langley, B.C., on Monday, July 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘My heart breaks’: Trudeau, leaders react to deadly Langley shooting

A competitor winds up at the B.C. Open at Raptors Knoll disc golf course in Aldergrove on Sunday, July 24th. The event, the largest of its kind in Canada, drew competitors from across the country and the U.S. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: B.C. Open disc golf tournament draws more than 300 competitors

Langley City rider Gillian Fraser and FF Christiana won the ‘Ranch Rail’ open and amateur events at the Region 17 Arabian Horse Association competition at Thunderbird Show Park on Sunday, July 24. Close to 200 competitors fro0m B.C., Alberta and the U.S. took part in the first post-COVID regional competition for North America’s largest Arabian horse association. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Arabian horses and riders vie for awards at Langley event