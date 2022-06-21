VIDEO: Proposed anti-poverty plan for Langley City and Township now available online

Langley residents are being asked for their opinion of a proposed poverty reduction plan.

Created by the Langley Poverty Reduction Task Group, a sub-group of the Langley Healthier Community Partnership, the draft document was developed with input from more than 800 people who completed the Living Well in Langley: Poverty Reduction Survey in December 2021.

Between now and the cut-off of July 15, residents can provide input on the proposal by visiting langleycity.ca/news/provide-your-comments-draft-poverty-reduction-strategy and clicking on the links to watch a summary video, read the draft poverty reduction strategy, and complete a two-minute feedback form.

City of Langley, Director of Recreation, Culture and Community Services Kim Hilton said the goal is to advance the four principles of the TogetherBC Poverty Reduction Strategy; affordability, opportunity, reconciliation, and social inclusion.

“It was important for us to speak to a diverse group of people including those with lived or living experience of poverty in order to better understand the systemic and intersectional barriers, gaps, and issues that exist, in order to develop a meaningful and impactful strategy,” Hilton said.

Township Manager, Strategic and Social Planning, Patrick Ward, said epresentatives from all sectors were invited to contribute to the strategy, including health, housing, employers and business, education and training, community organizations, and government as well as Indigenous communities,.

“The actions proposed in this Strategy are grounded in the belief that breaking the cycle of poverty is possible when we work together to create an inclusive, connected, and equitable community where everyone can live well and thrive,” Ward said.

The Healthier Community Partnership is a joint initiative of the City of Langley, Township of Langley, and Fraser Health Authority.

The City and Township of Langley were each awarded a grant to assist the Task Group with the development of the new strategy based on local opportunities and needs.

For more information on the Living Well in Langley: Poverty Reduction Strategy, visit langleycity.ca or tol.ca/livingwell.

