VIDEO: Richmond RCMP seeking man who kicked librarian at community meeting

Physical altercation was caught on camera in a video uploaded to YouTube

Richmond RCMP are looking for a man who kicked a woman in her 60s, knocking her to the ground, during a community forum on modular housing earlier this week.

The physical altercation was caught on camera in a video uploaded to YouTube, during the meeting at Richmond Public Library Wednesday.

The video shows a man of Asian descent standing with another man and the victim before kicking her and running away. Several people are seen helping the woman up.

The community meeting was for residents to look over the city’s proposal for a three-story modular supportive housing project, which would be operated by the non-profit organization RainCity, through BC Housing.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts to call police. He’s described as about 6 feet tall with a slim build, in his early to mid-thirties. He is clean shaven, with a buzz cut and wearing glasses. At the time of the incident he was wearing a puffy winter jacket, dark sneakers and carrying a blue backpack.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feature Friday: The rats have moved in

Just Posted

LETTER: Langley should follow Surrey’s lead in road building

A Brookswood resident suggests neighbours to the west have a better idea – construct roads first.

Langley lacrosse team looking for revenge in Saskatoon Saturday

Vancouver Stealth take on the Rush in the Prairies Saturday, then don’t play again until March 17.

Aldergrove man charged in double murder appears in court

Travis MacPhail’s preliminary hearing set for October

Abbotsford Police seek witnesses to arson at home under construction

Incident occurred Feb. 16 on Auguston Parkway North

Langley School District seeks clarity on new health care payroll tax

As one of the largest employers in Langley, district ‘concerned’ as school board approves budget

VIDEO: The Village community for dementia patients about to take shape

Groundbreaking celebration held for what will be first-of-its-kind project in Canada

VIDEO: Richmond RCMP seeking man who kicked librarian at community meeting

Physical altercation was caught on camera in a video uploaded to YouTube

Hedley returns to the stage with no apologies

Hedley returns with no apologies, sexually-charged banter in first concert since hiatus announcement

Federal budget details slower than expected trickle of infrastructure money

New figures in this week’s federal budget suggest billions of dollars from the Liberal government’s vaunted infrastructure program now won’t be spent

Economy expands 1.7% in fourth quarter of 2017

Economy expands 1.7% in fourth quarter of 2017 to cap off year of 3% growth

Semifinals set for BC girls high school championships

Dozen teams remain in the hunt for three provincial basketball banners at Langley Events Centre

Edmonton hostage taker eligible for release

Patrick Clayton was given an 11-year sentence and granted day parole in 2015

Critics urge Ottawa to clear backlog of disabled veterans

Some fear money from this year’s federal budget won’t be enough to help Veterans Affairs Canada

New public school funding model could be in place by 2019, says ministry of education

Review panel appointed by Rob Fleming to change how schools receive public funding

Most Read