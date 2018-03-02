VIDEO: Richmond RCMP seeking man who kicked librarian at community meeting

Richmond RCMP are looking for a man who kicked a woman in her 60s, knocking her to the ground, during a community forum on modular housing earlier this week.

The physical altercation was caught on camera in a video uploaded to YouTube, during the meeting at Richmond Public Library Wednesday.

The video shows a man of Asian descent standing with another man and the victim before kicking her and running away. Several people are seen helping the woman up.

The community meeting was for residents to look over the city’s proposal for a three-story modular supportive housing project, which would be operated by the non-profit organization RainCity, through BC Housing.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts to call police. He’s described as about 6 feet tall with a slim build, in his early to mid-thirties. He is clean shaven, with a buzz cut and wearing glasses. At the time of the incident he was wearing a puffy winter jacket, dark sneakers and carrying a blue backpack.

