VIDEO: Rollover crash cuts power to 1,000 in Fort Langley area

A crash in the 8600 block of Glover Road on Saturday night March 6, 2021 cut power to 1,000 BC Hydro customers in the for more than seven hours (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

A rollover crash on Glover Road left just over 1,000 BC Hydro customers without power on Saturday night, March 6.

Just before 9:30 p.m., Township of Langley crews responded to a reported motor vehicle accident in the 8600 block of Glover in Fort Langley.

They arrived to find a vehicle had lost control at a bend in the road, sheared off a utility pole and rolled over into a ditch.

The vehicle also took out a chain-link fence on the edge of the 15th hole at Belmont Golf Course.

The driver was checked by paramedics at the scene and appears to have suffered no serious injuries.

Power was out to an estimated 1,003 B.C. Hydro customers in the area south of 88th Avenue, west of Rawlison Crescent, east of Highway 1, and north of 76A Avenue from 9:20 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday morning, the utility reported.

