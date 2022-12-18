VIDEO: Snow lands in Langley

A man at a Fraser Highway business in Langley City was doing his best to stay ahead of the snow Sunday, Dec. 18. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

After snow landed overnight, Dave Meaney took his well-worn yellow scoop shovel and started clearing the sidewalks on 50th Avenue, a quiet side road just off 200th Street in Langley City, on Sunday morning, Dec. 18 .

Langley City resident Dave Meaney was clearing the sidewalks on 50th Avenue for his neighbours on Sunday, Dec. 18. He said he was one of two Daves who look after the street when snow hits. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

He explained that he wasn’t the only Dave looking after the street, and that the other Dave used a quad to scrape snow.

Meaney viewed his good deed as a way of keeping active as he nears 70.

“I can’t sit down for too long,” Meaney told the Langley Advance Times. “The older you get, the more you sit down, the less you can move. I move all day long.”

Told he was described as a good neighbour, Meaney smiled.

“I try to be,” he said. [I’m] making up for being a little brat when I was a kid.”

A resident of the area, who asked not to be named, praised both Daves for their assistance.

“I’m a senior on my own, and they help me out,” she said.

Some Lower Mainland residents were woken by a rare phenomenon Sunday morning called thundersnow.

That’s what happens when snow replaces rain as the primary precipitation during a thunder and lightning storm. It’s rare, but when it does occur, it often sounds more muffled than the typical cracks of a thunderstorm and can be accompanied by hail or graupel — also called soft hail, hominy snow, or snow pellets, precipitation that forms when supercooled water droplets in air are collected and freeze on falling snowflakes.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Rare thundersnow recorded as winter storm hits Lower Mainland once again

Environment Canada was calling for 5 to 10 cm of snow in Metro Vancouver and 10 to 15 cm in the Fraser Valley to finish off the weekend, on top of the snow that fell overnight.

A small plough was scraping snow off sidewalks at Douglas Park in Langley City on Sunday, Dec. 18. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Roads may be slippery and visibility is likely to worsen, the agency warned, predicting strong easterly outflow winds producing areas of reduced visibility, and a very cold wind chill — as low as minus 15 to 20 degrees for the Fraser Valley.

“Due to the rapid cooling through the day due to the arctic front, wet exposed surfaces on roads and sidewalks could freeze rapidly and become hazardous,” the forecast warned. “Exercise extra caution if out driving, or walking.”

READ ALSO: Langley adds second extreme weather shelter at local church

More snow pictures can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

LangleyWeather