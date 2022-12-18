A man at a Fraser Highway business in Langley City was doing his best to stay ahead of the snow Sunday, Dec. 18. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A man at a Fraser Highway business in Langley City was doing his best to stay ahead of the snow Sunday, Dec. 18. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Snow lands in Langley

On a quiet side road, a neighbour keeps the sidewalks clear

After snow landed overnight, Dave Meaney took his well-worn yellow scoop shovel and started clearing the sidewalks on 50th Avenue, a quiet side road just off 200th Street in Langley City, on Sunday morning, Dec. 18 .

Langley City resident Dave Meaney was clearing the sidewalks on 50th Avenue for his neighbours on Sunday, Dec. 18. He said he was one of two Daves who look after the street when snow hits. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley City resident Dave Meaney was clearing the sidewalks on 50th Avenue for his neighbours on Sunday, Dec. 18. He said he was one of two Daves who look after the street when snow hits. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

He explained that he wasn’t the only Dave looking after the street, and that the other Dave used a quad to scrape snow.

Meaney viewed his good deed as a way of keeping active as he nears 70.

“I can’t sit down for too long,” Meaney told the Langley Advance Times. “The older you get, the more you sit down, the less you can move. I move all day long.”

Told he was described as a good neighbour, Meaney smiled.

“I try to be,” he said. [I’m] making up for being a little brat when I was a kid.”

A resident of the area, who asked not to be named, praised both Daves for their assistance.

“I’m a senior on my own, and they help me out,” she said.

Some Lower Mainland residents were woken by a rare phenomenon Sunday morning called thundersnow.

That’s what happens when snow replaces rain as the primary precipitation during a thunder and lightning storm. It’s rare, but when it does occur, it often sounds more muffled than the typical cracks of a thunderstorm and can be accompanied by hail or graupel — also called soft hail, hominy snow, or snow pellets, precipitation that forms when supercooled water droplets in air are collected and freeze on falling snowflakes.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Rare thundersnow recorded as winter storm hits Lower Mainland once again

Environment Canada was calling for 5 to 10 cm of snow in Metro Vancouver and 10 to 15 cm in the Fraser Valley to finish off the weekend, on top of the snow that fell overnight.

A small plough was scraping snow off sidewalks at Douglas Park in Langley City on Sunday, Dec. 18. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A small plough was scraping snow off sidewalks at Douglas Park in Langley City on Sunday, Dec. 18. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Roads may be slippery and visibility is likely to worsen, the agency warned, predicting strong easterly outflow winds producing areas of reduced visibility, and a very cold wind chill — as low as minus 15 to 20 degrees for the Fraser Valley.

“Due to the rapid cooling through the day due to the arctic front, wet exposed surfaces on roads and sidewalks could freeze rapidly and become hazardous,” the forecast warned. “Exercise extra caution if out driving, or walking.”

READ ALSO: Langley adds second extreme weather shelter at local church

More snow pictures can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyWeather

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Jewish festival of lights begins in Ukraine as battles rage

Just Posted

A man at a Fraser Highway business in Langley City was doing his best to stay ahead of the snow Sunday, Dec. 18. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Snow lands in Langley

Two people died and a third was in critical condition after a Saturday night (Dec. 17) collision involving three vehicles at 216th Street and 80th Avenue in Langley’s Willoughby neighbourhood. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Two dead, one critically injured in Langley intersection crash

Firefighter and calendar photographer Stefan Jones has his picture in the 2023 calendar, pictured with his four-legged brother, Doug, outside the Township of Langley’s training centre. He is one of 13 firefighters pictured with pets. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley firefighter’s pastime aids fundraising

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley school trustees? Email your idea to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.
AT YOUR SERVICE: Trustees hope Santa can deliver more provincial funding this holiday season

Pop-up banner image