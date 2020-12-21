VIDEO: Snow, snow and more snow lands in Langley

First official day of winter

Winter arrived in Langley Monday, Dec. 21. Marg Rodrigues and grandsons Wyatt and Rory were shovelling snow (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Winter made an emphatic arrival on Monday, Dec. 21 in Langley, dumping piles of wet snow everywhere.

For 80-year-old Langley City resident Heeahn Suk and his wife, Jujgja Paik, 81, it wasn’t a good enough reason to give up their regular workout on the outdoor gym at Douglas Park.

They bundled up in winter parkas and wore masks.

“Snow, rain, it doesn’t matter,” Suk commented.

“You have to keep condition.”

Suk praised the City for installing the park and wondered why more people weren’t using it.

They work out in the park every day except Sunday.

Elsewhere, Marg Rodrigues and grandsons Wyatt and Rory were shovelling snow in Langley City.

It was mostly grandma, with the twins excited by the snowfall and all-too willing to drop their shovels and have a snowball fight.

Crews were out clearing the roads, and the Township of Lamgley issued a warning about flooding along 272nd Street, north of 43rd Avenue.

Over the past few months, we’ve been preparing for the coming winter season by reviewing plowing techniques, routes, and priorities, and ensuring we have brine and salt when we need it most. Learn more about winter preparations and priorities at: https://t.co/r0y2uNPASl pic.twitter.com/EpLtszlmLF — Township of Langley (@LangleyTownship) December 21, 2020

It was the first official day of winter.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for much of the Lower Mainland Monday morning.

The snowfall warning predicts a total of 5 centimetre of snowfall in Metro Vancouver, as well as 10 to 15 centimetres in the Fraser Valley.

“A deepening Pacific low will make its way across Washington State today. Heavy precipitation associated with this system is dragging the snow level down to near sea level. Snowfall amounts will vary wildly depending on elevation, precipitation intensity and proximity to the water. Heavy precipitation will end late this afternoon as the low moves farther inland,” the warning says.

Environment Canada is telling residents to prepare for quickly changing and “deteriorating” travel conditions.



