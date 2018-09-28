CN Rail Police Sgt. Andrew Spanos and various local dignitaries signed the Rail Safety Pledge during Rail Safety Week. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

VIDEO: Spray paint helps spread rail safety message in Langley

Rail Safety Week capped off with a presentation Fort Langley, including a painted sidewalk warning.

In the shadow of the CN Station in Fort Langley on Friday morning local dignitaries and CN representatives urged people to be more careful around trains.

As a wrap up to Rail Safety Week Sept. 23 to 29, they gathered to spray paint a warning on the sidewalk at the rail tracks in the village and sign a pledge on rail safety.

In 2017, there were 123 incidents and 72 fatalities in Canada, said Joslyn Young, CN’s public affairs manager

“Here in Fort Langley residents have an intimate relationship with the railway as our main line travels through the community,” she said.

A modern trend is for pedestrians to be distracted with their devices so the bright yellow warning was painted on the sidewalk near the CN tracks on Glover Road in Fort Langley.

[Story continues below video]

CN has about a dozen rail police in this province, including several stationed in the Lower Mainland. A few were on hand Sept. 28 to offer tips for motorists and pedestrians on how to stay safe around trains.

“We need to be safer on the railway tracks,” said CN Rail Police Const. Kristina Shamper. “Trains are travelling at a lot faster speed than they appear to be travelling at. So we don’t want to be beating the crossing, entering the crossing at a time when the crossing is activated. We want to avoid trespassing on the tracks completely. Don’t take shortcuts.”

She added that people should never go under or between stopped rail cars.

Township Mayor Jack Froese recalled how on his first shift as an RCMP constable, a motorcycle rider died after being hit by a train.

He and others present gladly signed the rail safety pledge.

• Rail Safety Pledge

 

Joslyn Young, with CN, and Township Mayor Jack Froese were among those who spraypainted a safety warning on the sidewalk near the rail tracks in Fort Langley on Friday morning. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

CN Rail Police Constables Kristina Shamper (left) and Rebecca Raaber signed the Rail Safety Pledge along with others attending a ceremony on Friday morning for Rail Safety Week. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Previous story
Senator confronted by angry protester, calls for delay on key Kavanaugh vote
Next story
Misspelling B.C. toddler’s plane ticket leaves travel agent on the hook for $1,100

Just Posted

Aldergrove honours the late John Jones

Avid soccer fan led development of Aldergrove soccer clubs and Aldergrove Athletic Park

Abbotsford middle school vice-principal charged with child porn offences

Mike Haire, 38, has been suspended from position

Retiring Abbotsford Police Chief looks back on career

‘This is the best job in the world,’ says Bob Rich

Fire safety at issue in Langley Township all-candidates meeting

A sedate evening saw little disagreement among the 23 candidates present.

VIDEO: Gun report bring significant police presence to Langley City

Report was unsubstantiated that a resident in the downtown core had a firearm in his waistband.

VIDEO: Spray paint helps spread rail safety message in Langley

Rail Safety Week capped off with a presentation Fort Langley, including a painted sidewalk warning.

New ICBC rate strucutre moves ahead

NDP’s model aims to shift costs to those most at risk of crashes

UPDATED: Nearly 200 B.C. pastors launch anti-SOGI campaign

They call themselves the West Coast Christian Accord and are asking the province to pull the course.

B.C. man’s dealings in drugs and the dark web brought to light

Operation Darkness Falls results in arrest of prolific dark net Fentanyl vendors, including one from Kelowna.

Senator confronted by angry protester, calls for delay on key Kavanaugh vote

U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to be on his best behaviour Friday

B.C. police chief says ‘work to do’ in wake of review of sex harassment complaints

Review follows investigation of inappropriate Twitter messages sent by former police chief

Update: Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to go to full Senate

Judiciary Committee votes to send Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to full Senate.

Fashion Fridays: Shop online like a pro

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

New grants make energy retrofits more affordable for B.C. property owners

Up to $14,000 for houses, $200,000 for businesses to save energy

Most Read