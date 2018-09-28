VIDEO: Spray paint helps spread rail safety message in Langley

CN Rail Police Sgt. Andrew Spanos and various local dignitaries signed the Rail Safety Pledge during Rail Safety Week. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

In the shadow of the CN Station in Fort Langley on Friday morning local dignitaries and CN representatives urged people to be more careful around trains.

As a wrap up to Rail Safety Week Sept. 23 to 29, they gathered to spray paint a warning on the sidewalk at the rail tracks in the village and sign a pledge on rail safety.

In 2017, there were 123 incidents and 72 fatalities in Canada, said Joslyn Young, CN’s public affairs manager

“Here in Fort Langley residents have an intimate relationship with the railway as our main line travels through the community,” she said.

A modern trend is for pedestrians to be distracted with their devices so the bright yellow warning was painted on the sidewalk near the CN tracks on Glover Road in Fort Langley.

[Story continues below video]

CN has about a dozen rail police in this province, including several stationed in the Lower Mainland. A few were on hand Sept. 28 to offer tips for motorists and pedestrians on how to stay safe around trains.

“We need to be safer on the railway tracks,” said CN Rail Police Const. Kristina Shamper. “Trains are travelling at a lot faster speed than they appear to be travelling at. So we don’t want to be beating the crossing, entering the crossing at a time when the crossing is activated. We want to avoid trespassing on the tracks completely. Don’t take shortcuts.”

She added that people should never go under or between stopped rail cars.

At railway crossings, making assumptions can carry a high price. Hear this locomotive engineer’s story about one such assumption ended in tragedy. #RSW2018 #STOPTrackTragedies https://t.co/IGTTVmho6E pic.twitter.com/iZxO6AsCcJ — Operation Lifesaver (@oplifesaver) September 28, 2018

Township Mayor Jack Froese recalled how on his first shift as an RCMP constable, a motorcycle rider died after being hit by a train.

He and others present gladly signed the rail safety pledge.

• Rail Safety Pledge

Joslyn Young, with CN, and Township Mayor Jack Froese were among those who spraypainted a safety warning on the sidewalk near the rail tracks in Fort Langley on Friday morning. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)