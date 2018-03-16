VIDEO: Streeter – Do you feel safe in your school?

In the wake of the recent mass shooting in Florida, the Langley Advance posed this question at KPU.

Of several staff and students from Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Langley campus asked to participate, here is a sampling of a few who agreed to participate in this Langley Advance streeter.

NOTE: These are just small exerpt from their answers. Please see the video below for their full answers and reasons.

They were asked if they fell safe in their school in the wake of the mass shooting in Florida.

.

“I’ve never had any issues here. I always see security walking around, so honestly, I feel safe here.”

Julia Bailey, student taking her nursing pre-requisites

“I absolutely do… It’s not like it’s something that’s happening in every school all of the time.”

Chris McKerracher, landscape/horticulture student

“…Because of Canada and the way they have the gun laws set up, I’m not scared to go to school…”

Willow McGee, general studies student

“I think we feel totally safe… The Canadian situation is totally different from the American situation…”

Syed Ashiq Ali Shah, psychology instructor

RELATED: Gun owners and competitive shooters travel on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border

RELATED: POLL: Should Canada have stricter gun laws?

RELATED: By the numbers: Gun crime in Langley

RELATED: Overview: Canada’s gun laws

RELATED: School safety top priority for Langley Youth Unit officers