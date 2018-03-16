VIDEO: Streeter – Do you feel safe in your school?

In the wake of the recent mass shooting in Florida, the Langley Advance posed this question at KPU.

Of several staff and students from Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Langley campus asked to participate, here is a sampling of a few who agreed to participate in this Langley Advance streeter.

NOTE: These are just small exerpt from their answers. Please see the video below for their full answers and reasons.

They were asked if they fell safe in their school in the wake of the mass shooting in Florida.

.

“I’ve never had any issues here. I always see security walking around, so honestly, I feel safe here.”

Julia Bailey, student taking her nursing pre-requisites

“I absolutely do… It’s not like it’s something that’s happening in every school all of the time.”

Chris McKerracher, landscape/horticulture student

“…Because of Canada and the way they have the gun laws set up, I’m not scared to go to school…”

Willow McGee, general studies student

“I think we feel totally safe… The Canadian situation is totally different from the American situation…”

Syed Ashiq Ali Shah, psychology instructor

RELATED: Gun owners and competitive shooters travel on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border

RELATED: POLL: Should Canada have stricter gun laws?

RELATED: By the numbers: Gun crime in Langley

RELATED: Overview: Canada’s gun laws

RELATED: School safety top priority for Langley Youth Unit officers

Previous story
B.C. criminal added to narrow list of dangerous offenders
Next story
B.C. trucker rescues woman found unconscious along highway

Just Posted

VIDEO: Streeter – Do you feel safe in your school?

In the wake of the recent mass shooting in Florida, the Langley Advance posed this question at KPU.

VIDEO: For the love of dogs: senior ladies dedicated LAPS volunteers

Donna Linke and Pauline Markle has been walking dogs at Langley’s shelter for two-plus decades

Man convicted last month for drugs and guns found guilty of another 10 charges

Corey Perkins of Abbotsford concludes second trial in less than a month

Abbotsford hockey team denies responsibility for alleged $200,000 hotel damages

Hotel owner blames young players for ruptured water line

Right-wing Langley activist questioned under terrorism act, barred from U.K.

Lauren Southern said she was questioned for six hours

Why one Hedley fan covered up her tattoo

Sabrina Johnston said she can’t support band in wake of lead singer’s sexual misconduct allegations

B.C. trucker rescues woman found unconscious along highway

Chance glimpse changes two lives forever

School district denies claim 100+ students walked out of SOGI presentation

Out in Schools film screening in Abbotsford went well, presenter says

Auction allows buyers to bid on bouncy castles

A Langley auction house is hosting an inflatables auction this weekend.

Policy prevents advanced paramedic care in rural areas

Advanced Care Paramedics (ACP) in rural communities are not allowed to practice at that level.

Reports: Several people killed in Florida pedestrian bridge collapse

Bridge collapsed onto a highway at a Miami-area college

As controversy swirls, NDP’s Sikh leader denounces Air India mastermind

Singh says he has been asked to condemn terrorism many times and always has and always will

B.C. animal lab cleared of conflict accusations over salmon farms

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham’s claims didn’t check out

70-year-old B.C. woman completes goal of donating kidney

“It was something I really wanted to accomplish in my life”

Most Read