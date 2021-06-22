This GMC Acadian ended up in a ditch after it collided with an oncoming GMC Terrain that crossed over the centre line in Langley. The people in the Acadia are thanking the Good Samaritans who came to their aid Saturday night, June 19. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

This GMC Acadian ended up in a ditch after it collided with an oncoming GMC Terrain that crossed over the centre line in Langley. The people in the Acadia are thanking the Good Samaritans who came to their aid Saturday night, June 19. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Survivors of rollover crash in Langley thank Good Samaritans for coming to their aid

Collision flipped vehicle into a 10-foot ditch on 16th Avenue

Survivors of a rollover crash in Langley that sent their vehicle down a 10-foot ditch want to thank the many people who came to their aid.

Abbotsford resident Shara Hazelwood said she and her best friend Laryssa, also from Abbotsford, (who asked that her last name not be published) and Laryssa’s 14-year old daughter, are “banged up” but glad to be alive after a Saturday, June 19, collision with an oncoming vehicle that crossed the centre line into their direction of travel.

“It all happened so fast,” said Laryssa.

“It was crazy.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Police close off 16th Avenue

A Langley RCMP report said at 7:22 p.m. in the 23600-block of 16th Ave., a black GMC Terrain with one person at the wheel travelled westbound into the oncoming lane and hit a red GMC Acadia with three occupants.

“Straight at me,” said Laryssa.

“We’re lucky we’re all alive.”

Laryssa was able to avoid a head-on crash, but the impact was still enough to flip both vehicles.

Shara said the Acadia rolled three times and came to rest on its side, at the bottom of a 10-foot ditch.

The Terrain also ended up on its roof.

Laryssa said after the initial impact, the rollover felt like it was happening in “slow-mo” as time seemed to slow down.

Her daughter, who’d been napping in a back seat with her seatbelt on, had a rude awakening.

All three occupants ended up dangling from their seatbelts, but after a struggle, they were able to get a door open.

The first Good Samaritan on the scene turned out to be an off-duty paramedic.

Shara and Laryssa estimate at least 15 people stopped, with some helping them get out of their vehicle, while the driver of a semi truck blocked off traffic until police and fire crews could arrive.

READ ALSO: Fewer crashes at 16 Avenue intersections after traffic lights went in, stats indicate

“The look on their faces was sheer shock, that people were alive,” Shara recalled.

Fire crews needed two ladders to get them out of the ditch.

They did not escape unscathed. All three suffered bruises, Shara has internal injuries, and Laryssa’s daughter went in for x-rays to determine the extent of her injuries on Monday.

But they want the people who came to their aid to know how much their efforts were appreciated.

“We are so grateful,” Shara said.

“It was so amazing,” said Laryssa.

They were returning home to Abbotsford after travelling to Softball City in Surrey to see Shara play her first game in more than a year.

Shara said it may be a while before she gets another game in, because one knee “is pretty messed up.”

Police closed off 16th Avenue between 232nd and 240th streets in Langley for several hours.

Officers ticketed the driver of the Terrain, a 32-year-old Langley man, for driving without due care and attention and crossing the centre line.

As well, his licence was suspended for 24 hours.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveLangleyRCMP

 

On the morning of Saturday, June 19, Abbotsford resident Shara Hazelwood took a selfie of herself in baseball gear. She was looking forward to her first ball game in more than a year. On the way home, a driver crossed over the centre line and the vehicle she was riding in flipped three time. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

On the morning of Saturday, June 19, Abbotsford resident Shara Hazelwood took a selfie of herself in baseball gear. She was looking forward to her first ball game in more than a year. On the way home, a driver crossed over the centre line and the vehicle she was riding in flipped three time. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Penticton heads to court over homeless shelter as BC Housing audit begins
Next story
Pilots say no reason to continue quarantines for vaccinated international travellers

Just Posted

This black GM Terrain crosses the centre line and collided with an oncoming GMC Acadia in Langley, flipping both vehicles. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Survivors of rollover crash in Langley thank Good Samaritans for coming to their aid

Collision flipped vehicle into a 10-foot ditch on 16th Avenue

Participants in the 2019 Valley GranFondo wait for the starting signal in 2019. The event, which had to be called off because of the pandemic, is tentatively set to resume in 2022. (Langley Advance Times file)
No GranFondo cycling event in Fort Langley this year

Organizer hopes to be back for 2022

Shannon Todd Booth, the Langley Hospice Society communication and funds manager, with some of the ceramic hearts on sale at Saturday’s fundraiser at the Fort Langley Community Hall. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
First in-person fundraiser by Langley Hospice Society a success

For society volunteers and members of the Fraser Valley Potters Guild, it was a good day

Langley standup comedian Susan Thompson said the cost of her return-to-Canada quarantine in hotel was more than she made during a working trip to the U.S. (Canadian Press/Special to Langley Advance Times)
An expensive return home for Langley standup comedian

Susan Thompson scored work in Las Vegas, but a compulsory hotel COVID quarantine put her in the red

New Langley dining establishment The Barley Merchant was staffing up to open. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
With dining-in back on the menu, Langley restaurants are getting busy again

With the end of the ‘circuit breaker,’ staff are being hired and new looks are being unveiled

The border crossing into the United States is seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lacolle, Que. on February 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians

Eligible travellers must still take multiple COVID-19 tests

B.C. conservation officer Sgt. Todd Hunter said a black bear is believed to have killed local livestock. (THE NEWS/files)
Black bear believed to have killed miniature donkey in Maple Ridge

Trap set for predator that has been killing livestock

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Penticton heads to court over homeless shelter as BC Housing audit begins

The city was not satisfied with the response from Minister David Eby regarding the ongoing situation

People enjoy the sun at Woodbine Beach on June 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
BC Hydro assures customers it has ‘more than enough’ power to weather the heatwave

Despite an increase of pressure on the Western grid, blackouts are not expected like in some U.S. states

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Pilots say no reason to continue quarantines for vaccinated international travellers

Prime minister says Canada still trying to limit number of incoming tourists

Val Litwin is the latest candidate to declare his bid for the B.C. Liberal leadership. (Litwin campaign video)
Political newcomer joins contest for B.C. Liberal leadership

Val Litwin a former B.C. Chamber of Commerce CEO

Golden Ears Mountains, captured in May 2021. (Black Press Media files)
2nd year of day passes required for entry into 5 provincial parks launches in B.C.

Pilot program seeks to protect the environment by addressing visitor surges amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Lincoln Mckoen. (YouTube)
Anglican bishop of the central Interior resigns over sexual misconduct allegations

Lincoln Mckoen was elected as a bishop of the Territory of the People region last year

Most Read