VIDEO: Tributes planned for victims of Ecole Polytechnique shooting on 32nd anniversary

Beams of light are projected into the air behind a plaque placed in memory of the fourteen women who were murdered on December 6,1989, in an anti-feminist attack, in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.

Today is the 32nd anniversary of what’s widely believed to be Canada’s largest mass shooting specifically targeting women.

The shooting at Montreal’s École Polytechnique took place on Dec. 6, 1989 when a man opened fire, killing 14 women and injuring others.

A recent spate of femicides in Quebec has renewed discussion of the issue, but also has some advocates lamenting a lack of progress in the fight to end violence against women.

École Polytechnique has held a number of tributes over the past week which will culminate today.

Representatives and student associations from the school will lay white roses in front of a commemorative plaque outside the building this morning.

Fourteen beams of light representing the shooting victims will be projected into the sky from Mount Royal tonight, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are asking crowds not to gather.

