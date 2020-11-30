Neighbours Rob Baerg (L) and Ken Sherwood toasted the successful launch of their latest gigantic Christmas light display on their front lawns in the 20600 block of 44A Avenue on Sunday, Nov, 29, 2020 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Neighbours Rob Baerg (L) and Ken Sherwood toasted the successful launch of their latest gigantic Christmas light display on their front lawns in the 20600 block of 44A Avenue on Sunday, Nov, 29, 2020 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Ultimate Christmas light display returns to Langley street

All for a good cause

Rob Baerg and Ken Sherwood fired up their latest joint Christmas lights display on Sunday night, filling their Langley residential street with light.

The display has more than 30,000 LED lights and is set up by Sherwood and his family and friends.

On the night it went live, there were a lot of Griswold jokes, references to the National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation movie, which features an over-the-top Christmas lighting scene.

Sherwood explained his light display started about 10 years ago when he and his son put up a “simple little Christmas display” then added one strand of light, then another, then another.

“It just got out of control,” Sherwood told the Langley Advance Times.

When he ran out of room, he recruited his friend and next-door neighbour, Baerg.

“I knew it was coming,” Baerg said, smiling.

Through Sunday to Thursday, the lights are on from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., and on the weekends, the lights run from 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

To find the display, head for the 20600 block of 44A Avenue.

They do not have an online presence, so use your maps app.

You can’t miss it.

READ ALSO: Christmas lights span two houses

People are being asked to bring donations for the food bank, which amount to a “truck-and-a-half full of food items last year, Sherwood estimated.

READ ALSO: Langley City reviews tax breaks after declining request by food bank

“It’s always a needy time of year, but especially this year, with 2020, the COVID year,” Sherwood said.

“Any kind of help we can give the less fortunate, that would be greatly appreciated.”

There will be a box out front, with hand sanitizer.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
