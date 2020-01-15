This image of Gabriel Klein was released by police at the time of his arrest in November 2016 and was taken from a video of him at a BC Liquor Store on Sumas Way in Abbotsford.

Videos show killer in the hours before Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein shown stealing alcohol and knife before killing Letisha Reimer

The B.C. Supreme Court agreed to release to the media this week two videos linked to the Gabriel Klein trial.

Klein, whose trial concluded Dec. 18, is before the courts on a charge of second-degree murder in relation to the fatal stabbing of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer on Nov. 1, 2016 at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.

He was also charged with the aggravated assault of a 14-year-old girl – whose name is protected by a publication ban – in that same attack.

Both the Crown and defence say that Klein was the who killed Reimer but it is now before Justice Heather Holmes to determine whether he is guilty of second-degree murder or manslaughter.

She is scheduled to render her verdict Feb. 21 in New Westminster.

The two surveillance videos released this week were recorded in the hours leading up to the killing.

One of the videos – and which was shown during the trial – shows Klein at a BC Liquor Store on Sumas Way in Abbotsford as he places bottles of alcohol in his backpack and then leaves the store without paying.

The video was taken on the day of the killing just after 10 a.m.

The second video shows Klein entering the Cabela’s store in Abbotsford later that day – just after noon – and browsing at the hunting knives. He then selects one and walks out of the store with it in his hand without paying for it.

It was that knife that was used in the killing and assault at Abbotsford Senior Secondary, the court heard during Klein’s trial.

If Klein is convicted of second-degree murder, he will receive an automatic life sentence, but parole eligibility can range from 10 to 25 years and will be determined by the judge.

There is no mandatory minimum sentence for manslaughter, unless it was committed by a firearm, in which case the minimum is four years. The maximum is life.

RELATED: Judge to rule in February in case of murdered Abbotsford high school student

RELATED: No defence witnesses in trial of man charged in killing of Abbotsford student

Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Vikki Hopes | Reporter

@VikkiHopes
Send Vikki an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lower Mainland’s newest Arby’s opens for business in Aldergrove
Next story
Former Surrey kids coach ‘ostracized’ after voyeurism charges to be sentenced Feb. 4

Just Posted

No charges for Langley officer in incident that flung motorcyclist 23 metres

Police were trying to cut off two motorcyclists who had fled an earlier traffic stop

WEATHER: More wind and snowfall coming overnight Wednesday

Environment Canada has issued new alerts about inclement weather that’s on the way

VIDEO: Langley principal uses Green Day tune to deliver snow day message

People enjoying educator’s outdoor acoustic performance

Snow impacts curbside garbage collection in Langley

Wintry weather has resulted in delays and cancellations in the Township and City

UPDATE: Westbound highway lanes between Abbotsford & Chilliwack re-opened, eastbound still closed

Police say they are struggling to reach stranded motorists

VIDEO: Who said Vancouver can’t handle a little snow?

Strap on some skis and glide your way through the streets

Three turned away at B.C. pipeline checkpoint over miscommunication: RCMP

Mounties were installing new access procedures after checkpoint was set up for Coastal GasLink site

UPDATE: New snowstorm on the way for Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada warned that roof shingles and windows could be damaged by the strong winds

Videos show killer in the hours before Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein shown stealing alcohol and knife before killing Letisha Reimer

‘Marigold’ the pot-bellied pig surrendered in Fraser Valley cruelty investigation

SPCA looking for help to care for three-year-old pig who suffered with overgrown hooves

Most BC Ferries sailings cancelled beginning Wednesday afternoon

Adverse weather causes BC Ferries to cancel sailings

B.C. First Nation calls probe into arrest of Indigenous man at bank ‘woefully inadequate’

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter had been at a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver on Dec. 20

Andrew Weaver to step away from B.C. Greens, sit as independent

Former party leader to still represent Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding

Transportation ministry asks Lower Mainland residents to stay home amid heavy snow

All public schools and universities are closed

Most Read